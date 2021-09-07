What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Send information via email to Loreen Mohr at Lmohr@journaltimes.com or mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403. Events can also be added to the online calendar at journaltimes.com/events. Select the Community/Fundraisers category.
ONGOING
Fall Bulb Sale: The Caledonia Conservancy is holding a fall flower bulb sale. Eleven different varieties of bulbs specially selected for our climate and soil, as well as a number of deer resistant bulbs, are available. To place an order, go to caledoniaconservancy.org/flower-bulbs-2021. Pickup will be mid-October (date to be determined) at the King’s Corners parking lot, 4813 5 Mile Road, Caledonia. A portion of the proceeds will go directly to the Conservancy to preserve and protect the green spaces of Caledonia.
TODAY
Cardboard Boat Race: Harbor Lite Yacht Club, 559 State St., 2 p.m. today. Doors open at noon. Live music by SuperFly follows the race. To register, go to racinecardboardboatrace.com. A portion of the proceeds benefit a charity.
SEPT. 18
Breakfast or Dinner with the Animals: The Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., is offering these events on Saturday, Sept. 18:
- Breakfast with the Animals with a bear presentation will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Breakfast will be served. Tickets cost $35 for adults and $25 for children ages 3 to 15. There is no charge for ages 2 and younger.
- Dinner with the Animals and a tamarin presentation will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Dinner will be served. Tickets cost $40 for adults and $30 for children ages 3-15. There is no charge for ages 2 and younger.
For tickets, go to racinezoo.org.
SEPT. 19
Ryane's House of Hope Fundraiser: Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., Mount Pleasant, 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 19. Tickets cost $20, $5 for ages 3-12. There is no charge for ages 2 and younger. Featuring a mostaccioli dinner (carryouts also available), musical entertainment, bake sale, raffles and entertainment for children. Call Bill Frank at 262-822-6732 or email bill1468@hotmail.com. Ryane's House of Hope Inc. is a nonprofit organization that is raising funds to secure housing for an alcohol/drug-free living environment for the post treatment recovery process from addiction.
SEPT. 24
Buzzed for Bees: Public Craft Brewery, 628 58th St., Kenosha, 4-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24. The public is invited to join the Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network to raise awareness and funds for their pollinator patch program which works to restore habitat for Wisconsin’s native pollinators including the federally endangered rusty patched bumble bee. Those who make a donation will receive a specialty-made bombus brew handcrafted from the Wisconsin native sumac plant in a "Buzzed for Bees" pint glass. There will be a bee photo booth, a 50/50 raffle and live music by Frogwater. To learn more about Root-Pike WIN, go to rootpikewin.org.
SEPT. 24-25
Fall Kids Rummage Sale: Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4340 6 Mile Road, Caledonia, 4:30-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, and 7:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25.
SEPT. 25
Savour 2021: Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Ave., 5:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. Tickets cost $100 through 7 p.m. Sept. 17, $125 after that. Featuring the diverse flavors of local cuisine paired with art created by local artists. Go to ramart.org.
SEPT. 26
Turkey Dinner: St. Charles Parish, 449 Conkey St., Burlington, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26. The cost is $12 (limited seating/carryouts). Part of the St. Charles Fall Festival.
Historical Cemetery Walk: Burlington Cemetery, 701 Browns Lake Drive, Burlington, 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26. Featuring reenactors representing the Civil War, World War I and World War II. The cost is $12.50. Refreshments will be available while being entertained by a barbershop quartet. Proceeds will go to the continued restoration of the 100-year-old chapel.
ONGOING
Maple Syrup Sale: Hawthorn Hollow, 880 Green Bay Road, Somers, is selling maple syrup that they make from their trees. Light, medium and dark bottles of syrup are available for $12. To place an order, call 262-552-8196 or email Lsmith@hawthornhollow.org.
Caledonia Conservancy Cookie Collection Recipe Book: The Caledonia Conservancy is selling a recipe book featuring recipes of cookies usually served at the annual holiday party. The book contain more than 115 cookie recipes, family-favorites submitted by Caledonia Conservancy supporters, and even includes a few recipes for four-legged friends (horses, dogs, goats and donkeys). The cost is $15. Go to caledoniaconservancy.org/product-page/cookie-recipe-book.