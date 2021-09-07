What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Send information via email to Loreen Mohr at Lmohr@journaltimes.com or mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403. Events can also be added to the online calendar at journaltimes.com/events. Select the Community/Fundraisers category.

ONGOING

Fall Bulb Sale: The Caledonia Conservancy is holding a fall flower bulb sale. Eleven different varieties of bulbs specially selected for our climate and soil, as well as a number of deer resistant bulbs, are available. To place an order, go to caledoniaconservancy.org/flower-bulbs-2021. Pickup will be mid-October (date to be determined) at the King’s Corners parking lot, 4813 5 Mile Road, Caledonia. A portion of the proceeds will go directly to the Conservancy to preserve and protect the green spaces of Caledonia.

TODAY