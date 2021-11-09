What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Send information via email to Loreen Mohr at Lmohr@journaltimes.com or mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403. Events can also be added to the online calendar at journaltimes.com/events. Select the Community/Fundraisers category.

TODAY

Friends of the Racine Public Library Book Sale: Racine Public Library atrium and Lee room, 75 Seventh St., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. today. Featuring more than 10,000 books, DVDs, CDs, art, toys, games and more.

Racine AAUW Fall Used Book Sale: Lower level of CVS Pharmacy, 1122 West Blvd., 10 a.m.-6 p.m. today. Featuring hundreds of sorted books for sale between $1 and $2. There are also puzzles, LPs, CDs and DVDs. Items will be half price. A bag sale will take place in the hallway each day. Masks will be required.

Drive-thru Turkey Dinner: Cross Lutheran Church carport entrance, 126 Chapel Terrace, Burlington, 4:30-7 p.m. today. Tickets cost $15, $12 for ages 3-12, free ages 2 and younger. The menu includes turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, stuffing, cranberry sauce and pie. Purchase tickets at door or online at cross-church.org.

FRIDAY

Musical Flights: Uncorkt, 240 Main St., 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19. Musical Flights is a new series and features Racine Symphony Orchestra musicians performing short chamber music programs with a wine tasting and appetizers. Afterward, attendees can mingle with the musicians and get to know the artists. Tickets cost $50. Go to racinesymphony.org.

Martini Madness: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 6-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19. Tickets cost $40 and includes martini samplings from local businesses, martini contest, appetizers and animal ambassador encounters. Go to racinezoo.org.

NOV. 20

Oven Roaster Meatball Dinner: Kenosha Masonic Center, 115 56th St., Kenosha, 4-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20. Costs are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 8 and younger. The menu includes all-beef meatballs, mashed potatoes and gravy, baked beans, homemade dinner roll, homemade desserts and beverage. Proceeds go to Gateway Technical College for trade school scholarship. Take outs will be available.

DEC. 3

Ugly Sweater Dinner & Silent Auction: Norway Lutheran Church, 6321 Heg Park Road, Wind Lake, 5-8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3. Tickets cost $25 and can be reserved at norwaylutheranchurch.org/ugly. Café 213 of Waterford will cater the dinner with regular, gluten-free and vegetarian lasagna. Musician Dave Ciccantelli will provide entertainment. Proceeds will support summer youth trips.

DEC. 4

Prime Rib and Chicken Marsala Dinner: Recreational Activities for the Developmentally Disabled-Cerebral Palsy Agency, 3314 Washington Ave., 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. Tickets cost $25. There will be a 50/50 raffle and raffle baskets. Call 262-633-0291 for reservations. Funds raised will help provide a Christmas party for the developmentally disabled.

ONGOING

Maple Syrup Sale: Hawthorn Hollow, 880 Green Bay Road, Somers, is selling maple syrup that they make from their trees. Light, medium and dark bottles of syrup are available for $12. To place an order, call 262-552-8196 or email Lsmith@hawthornhollow.org.

Caledonia Conservancy Cookie Collection Recipe Book: The Caledonia Conservancy is selling a recipe book featuring recipes of cookies usually served at the annual holiday party. The book contain more than 115 cookie recipes, family-favorites submitted by Caledonia Conservancy supporters, and even includes a few recipes for four-legged friends (horses, dogs, goats and donkeys). The cost is $15. Go to caledoniaconservancy.org/product-page/cookie-recipe-book.

Nesquik Sale: The Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce is holding a Nesquik sale at Reineman’s True Value and Gooseberries Fresh Food Market in Burlington. A case of 12, 10-ounce canisters costs $25. Individual 10-ounce canisters cost two for $4.

