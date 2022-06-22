What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Send information via email to Loreen Mohr at Lmohr@journaltimes.com or mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403. Events can also be added to the online calendar at journaltimes.com/events. Select the Community/Fundraisers category..

JUNE 25

Racine County Breakfast on the Farm: Malchine Farms Inc., 27402 Malchine Road, Waterford, 7-11 a.m.

Saturday, June 25. The cost is $8, free ages 3 and younger. Breakfast on the farm with live music, tractors, ice cream, petting zoo and children’s activities.

Tri-County Rides Poker Run: Therapy Bar, 117 W. Chestnut St., Burlington, Saturday, June 25. Registration, 8:30-10 a.m.; kickstands up at 10 a.m. Costs are $20 for a single, $30 double. Best three hands payout.

Junk in the Trunk Rummage & Bake Sale Fundraiser: Living Faith Church west parking lot, 2915 Wright Ave., 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, June 25. A hot dog plate lunch will be available. Proceeds will will go to the church fix it fund.

People and/or Portraits Fundraiser: Spectrum Gallery at the DeKoven Center, 600 Caron Butler Drive, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, June 25(rain date June 26). Featuring professional photographers taking photographs of people and/or their pets around the historic DeKoven Center or by the Lake across the street. After viewing the photographs on a computer, participants will choose their photographs for printing on the spot.

Sizes and prices are: 4 x 6, $10; 5 x 7, $15; and 8.5 x 11, $25. Matting as well as USB files are also available for purchase. Appointments are recommended by calling 262-634-4345, although walk-ins will be accepted in the order of arrival. Visitors are welcome to tour the current shows in the gallery. Proceeds will go to Spectrum, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping artists by providing an alternative, nonjudgmental gallery and empowers artists to choose their own work for exhibition.

JUNE 26

Armenian Picnic Drive-through: St. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church grounds, 4100 N. Newman Road, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, June 26. Blessing of the St. Hagop Madagh at 11:15 a.m. Madagh (beef stew) and bulghur (cracked wheat rice) will be offered. Starting at 11 a.m., attendees will be allowed to enter the church grounds and park (if full park on east shoulder of Newman Road until cars exit grounds). They will be approached by church volunteers to confirm or accept a freewill donation. Volunteers will return with a 1-quart container of madagh and a 1-quart container of bulghur.

JULY 6-9

Rummage Sale: Union Grove Congregational UCC, 1106 11th Ave., and the Masonic Lodge, 1021 11th Ave., Union Grove, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, July 6-9. Items for sale in the church basement include furniture, paintings, mirrors, lamps and pictures. The Masonic Lodge sale items include small kitchen appliances, linen, comforters, throw pillows, dishes, cookware, books, holiday decor, jewelry, purses, tools, gardening supplies, camping gear, children's books and toys.

JULY 9

Margarita Fest: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 1-4 p.m. Saturday, July 9. The cost is $35 or $20 for a nondrinker. Featuring margarita samples from participating competitors, music by Johnny Russler & The Beach Bum Band and food for sale. Go to racinezoo.org.

JULY 15-17

Huge Rummage & Bake Sale: Faith Lutheran Church school gym, 8500 Durand Ave., Sturtevant. Sale hours are 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 15-16, and noon-3 p.m. Sunday, July 17. Clothing, shoes and books are half price on Saturday; everything is half price on Sunday.

JULY 21

Cigar Dinner: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 5-10 p.m. Thursday, July 21. Tickets cost $120. Featuring hors d’oeuvres, animal ambassador encounter, gourmet steak dinner, pack of premium cigars, and live and silent auctions. Reservations are required by July 18. Go to racinezoo.org. Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.

ONGOING

Maple Syrup Sale: Hawthorn Hollow, 880 Green Bay Road, Somers, is selling maple syrup that they make from their trees. Light, medium and dark bottles of syrup are available for $12. To place an order, call 262-552-8196 or email Lsmith@hawthornhollow.org.

Caledonia Conservancy Cookie Collection Recipe Book: The Caledonia Conservancy is selling a recipe book featuring recipes of cookies usually served at the annual holiday party. The book contain more than 115 cookie recipes, family-favorites submitted by Caledonia Conservancy supporters, and even includes a few recipes for four-legged friends (horses, dogs, goats and donkeys). The cost is $15. Go to caledoniaconservancy.org/product-page/cookie-recipe-book.

Nesquik Sale: The Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce is holding a Nesquik sale at Reineman’s True Value and Gooseberries Fresh Food Market in Burlington. A case of 12, 10-ounce canisters costs $25. Individual 10-ounce canisters cost two for $4.

