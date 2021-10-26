What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Send information via email to Loreen Mohr at Lmohr@journaltimes.com or mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403. Events can also be added to the online calendar at journaltimes.com/events. Select the Community/Fundraisers category.
THROUGH THURSDAY
Thanksgiving Homemade Pie Sale: Sponsored by St. Mary’s Parish in Kansasville. Available are 12-inch frozen fruit pies in apple, cherry and blueberry, and fresh pumpkin and pecan. Pies cost $25 and will be available for pickup at the church, 23211 Church Road, from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, and 8-10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24. To place an order by Nov. 4, call 262-492-0073. Proceeds will go to the new hall building fund.
THROUGH NOV. 7
Lifesavers for Life: Knights of Columbus Monsignor Witkowiak Council 697 will hand out free LifeSavers at these parishes after Masses Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 7: St. Edward, St. Richard, St. Joseph, St. Mary by the Lake, St. John Nepomuk, St. Rita, Sacred Heart and St. Patrick. Donations will be accepted. Money collected will be used to support pro-life programs, and local and state organizations.
NOV. 3-6, 11-13
Racine AAUW Fall Used Book Sale: Lower level of CVS Pharmacy, 1122 West Blvd., 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 3-6 and 11-13. Featuring hundreds of sorted books for sale between $1 and $2. There are also puzzles, LPs, CDs and DVDs. Items will be half price Nov. 11-13. A bag sale will take place in the hallway each day. Masks will be required. Proceeds from the sale are used for higher education for women.
To gain access to the sale, either take the stairs or elevator inside the CVS Pharmacy lobby to the lower level or use the stairs along the east side of the outside of the building.
FRIDAY
Spreading the Love: Presented by Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ of Burlington at Hawk’s View Golf Club, 7377 Krueger Road, Lake Geneva, 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5. The evening includes a gourmet dinner, live music by the New Piano Guys, live and silent auctions, and raffle baskets. The evening begins with a cash bar and silent auction at 5 p.m., followed by dinner and the live auction at 7 p.m.
Tickets cost $45 for dinner, entertainment and live auction; or $15 for entertainment and live auction only. Event and raffle tickets are available at the church, 124 W. Washington St., Burlington. For more information, call 262-763-6890 or email office@plymouthucc.church. Proceeds will enable the Plymouth missions team to support the local community and beyond by providing support to more than 20 organizations and programs.
NOV. 6
Christmas Auction for Missions, Holiday Fair & Bake Sale: First Church of God, 1650 Lathrop Ave., Saturday, Nov. 6. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. for silent auction, purchase of baked goods and gifts and to view items to be auctioned. The voice auction begins at 1 p.m. Items for both auctions include holiday decorations, sport event tickets, Packer items, gifts for pets and people, crafts, jewelry, gift certificates, gift baskets and stocking stuffers. Sponsored by the Christian Women Connection.
Baklava Roll Sale: St. Hagop Church, 4100 N. Newman Road, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6. The cost is $10 per tray (10-15 pieces); take home and bake or freeze. Baklava is a sweet pastry made from layers of fillo dough and filled with chopped nuts. To place a pre-order, send email by Nov. 5 to baklavarolls@gmail.com. Pre-orders must be picked up by noon before being released to the general public.
Lasagna Dinner: Curb-side pickup at Union Grove Masonic Center, 1021 11th Ave., Union Grove, 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6. The cost is $12. The menu includes salad, homemade meat lasagna, garlic bread and dessert. Reservations are recommended and will be accepted until Nov. 4 calling/texting 262-930-9772 or emailing sknight12@wi.rr.com.
Chili Tasting Fundrasier: The Nehemiah Gardens, 4414 Northwestern Ave., 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6. Featuring chili tasting from community individuals and groups, yard games and popularity name awards of the various chili. To participate in the chili making, volunteer or donate, call Bill Thompkins at 262-752-8566 or email f4tsracine@gmail.com.
NOV. 10
Bowls 'n Bakers: Brat Stop's Parkway Chateau, 12304 75th St., Kenosha, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10. Tickets cost $25 or $20 for ages 60 and older. Soups to go cost $5 each or $20 for a five-pack. Featuring soups by restaurants west of I-94, bake sale and raffle. A pair of Bears at Packers tickets will be raffled off. Proceeds benefit Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services Inc.
NOV. 11
Vets Chili Feed: American Legion Bixby-Hansen Post 171, 1027 New St., Union Grove, 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11. The cost is $8, free for veterans. Featuring all-you-can-eat chili.
NOV. 19
Martini Madness: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 6-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19. Tickets cost $40 and includes martini samplings from local businesses, martini contest, appetizers and animal ambassador encounters. Go to racinezoo.org.
DEC. 4
Prime Rib and Chicken Marsala Dinner: Recreational Activities for the Developmentally Disabled-Cerebral Palsy Agency, 3314 Washington Ave., 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. Tickets cost $25. There will be a 50/50 raffle and raffle baskets. Call 262-633-0291 for reservations. Funds raised will help provide a Christmas party for the developmentally disabled.