What's Going On

TODAY
Rummage & Bake Sale: 30623 Plank Road, Burlington, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. today. Proceeds benefit the Riverport Chorus.
Lutherdale Fest Quilt Auction: Lutherdale Bible Camp, N7891 Highway 12, Elkhorn, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. today or until all quilts are sold. The quilt auction, conducted by professional auctioneer Gary Finley, starts at 10 a.m. Featuring more than 300 donated quilts of all sizes, wall hangings and table runners handmade by hundreds of quilters from Wisconsin, Illinois, Idaho and Florida. View the quilts online at lutherdale.org. Food will be available.
SUNDAY
RIC Food Truck Festival: St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Ave., Caledonia, 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15. Racine Police Chief Maurice Robinson and Dasheika Kidd of the Racine Financial Empowerment Center will speak. Flat Creek Highway will perform live music. There will be food and activities. Go to https://go.evvnt.com/841161-0.
AUG. 21
Old Fashion Chicken Barbecue: English Settlement Church, 28215 Plank Road (Highways A and J), Rochester, drive-through carryout only, 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21. The cost is $10. The menu includes one-half chicken, potato salad, coleslaw, dinner roll and cookie.
AUG. 22
Ice Cream Ride to Benefit ALS: Registration at 11 a.m. at Town of Burlington, 32288 Bushnell Road, Burlington, Sunday, Aug. 22. Ride starts at noon. Costs are $30 per vehicle and $10 per passenger. Includes a spaghetti dinner at Cotton Exchange, music, raffle and silent auction. Benefit only doors open at 4 p.m. and the cost is $20, $10 ages 11 and younger. Proceeds go to the ALS Association.
AUG. 25
Roar & Pour: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25. Tickets cost $30 or $20 for a nondrinker and must be purchased in advance. Featuring beer samplings from Mob Craft Beer, hors d’oeuvres, animal ambassador encounter and Racine Zoo beer glass souvenir. Go to racinezoo.org.
AUG. 26-28
Rummage Sale: Raymond Community Church United Church of Christ, 8217 W. 6 Mile Road, Raymond, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 26-28. Items for sale include household, kitchenware, tools, sporting goods, décor, furniture, antiques, clothing, costumes, games, toys, books, movies, collectibles, linens and seasonal items. Proceeds support church repairs, groups in need within the community and church mission projects.
AUG. 27-28
Rummage and Baklava Sale: Greek Orthodox Church, 1335 S. Green Bay Road, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 27-28. Items for sale include clothing, electronics, toys, baklava and household goods. Presented by the Greek Ladies Philoptochos Society.
AUG. 28
Mane Event: Neubauer Farm, 5551 Short Road, Caledonia, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28. The cost is $45. The Mane Event is a mounted equine photo scavenger hunt and obstacle course. The last ride departs about 2 p.m. Registration is required; go to https://go.evvnt.com/777344-0.262-498-1230. This is not a spectator event.
Whiskers and Whiskey: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St. 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28. Tickets cost $100. Featuring hors d’oeuvres, five-course gourmet dinner, whiskey sampling, silent auction and animal presentation. Reservations are required by Aug. 25. Go to racinezoo.o
ONGOING
Maple Syrup Sale: Hawthorn Hollow, 880 Green Bay Road, Somers, is selling maple syrup that they make from their trees. Light, medium and dark bottles of syrup are available for $12. To place an order, call 262-552-8196 or email Lsmith@hawthornhollow.org.
Caledonia Conservancy Cookie Collection Recipe Book: The Caledonia Conservancy is selling a recipe book featuring recipes of cookies usually served at the annual holiday party. The book contain more than 115 cookie recipes, family-favorites submitted by Caledonia Conservancy supporters, and even includes a few recipes for four-legged friends (horses, dogs, goats and donkeys). The cost is $15. Go to caledoniaconservancy.org/product-page/cookie-recipe-book.
Nesquik Sale: The Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce is holding a Nesquik sale at Reineman’s True Value and Gooseberries Fresh Food Market in Burlington. A case of 12, 10-ounce canisters costs $25. Individual 10-ounce canisters cost two for $4.