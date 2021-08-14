What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Send information via email to Loreen Mohr at Lmohr@journaltimes.com or mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403. Events can also be added to the online calendar at journaltimes.com/events. Select the Community/Fundraisers category.

TODAY

Rummage & Bake Sale: 30623 Plank Road, Burlington, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. today. Proceeds benefit the Riverport Chorus.

Lutherdale Fest Quilt Auction: Lutherdale Bible Camp, N7891 Highway 12, Elkhorn, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. today or until all quilts are sold. The quilt auction, conducted by professional auctioneer Gary Finley, starts at 10 a.m. Featuring more than 300 donated quilts of all sizes, wall hangings and table runners handmade by hundreds of quilters from Wisconsin, Illinois, Idaho and Florida. View the quilts online at lutherdale.org. Food will be available.

SUNDAY