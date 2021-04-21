What's Going On

AAUW Racine Spring Used Book Sale: Lower level of CVS Pharmacy, 1122 West Blvd. Appointments to attend the sale will be taken for Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays through May 8. Books of all kinds are sold including children’s books, sci-fi, religion, nature, gardening, fiction and nonfiction books in hard cover, paperback and trade sizes.

Up to 10 people will be allowed in the book sale site per hour. Sale times are 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, and 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Mondays and Saturdays. Shoppers must wear masks, maintain social distancing and be COVID-19 symptom free. Call 262-632-6341 to make an appointment. Payment can be made with cash or check. Proceeds from the sale are used for higher education for women.

TODAY

All Carryout Spring Pork Chop Dinner: Yorkville United Methodist Church, 17645 Old Yorkville Road, Yorkville, 3-6 p.m. today. Two drive-through options are available: A two-chop complete dinner, or a pork chop only package of four grilled chops. Each option costs $15. The dinner includes two flame-grilled pork chops, baked potato, butter and sour cream, coleslaw, chunky applesauce, baked beans, roll and dessert. Orders will be delivered to cars.