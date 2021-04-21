What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Send information via email to Loreen Mohr at Lmohr@journaltimes.com or mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403. Events can also be added to the online calendar at journaltimes.com/events. Select the Community/Fundraisers category.
THROUGH APRIL 30
Armenian Fest Food Sale: St. Mesrob Armenian Church, 4605 Erie St., is holding an Armenian Fest spring edition and is taking orders for Armenian food. Curbside pickup will be from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, May 15.
Food for sale includes a luleh kebob platter for $15, lahmajoun "Armenian pizza"10-pack for $28 (frozen), one lahmajoon served hot for $3, eight-piece cheese boreg tray for $25 (frozen and uncooked), three-piece sarma for $4.50, sarma by the pound for $14, chicken kebob platter for $15, hummus and bread for $3.50 and one piece of walnut khadayif for $3.
People can preorder online at armenianfest.net. Orders should be placed by April 30.
THROUGH MAY 8
AAUW Racine Spring Used Book Sale: Lower level of CVS Pharmacy, 1122 West Blvd. Appointments to attend the sale will be taken for Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays through May 8. Books of all kinds are sold including children’s books, sci-fi, religion, nature, gardening, fiction and nonfiction books in hard cover, paperback and trade sizes.
Up to 10 people will be allowed in the book sale site per hour. Sale times are 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, and 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Mondays and Saturdays. Shoppers must wear masks, maintain social distancing and be COVID-19 symptom free. Call 262-632-6341 to make an appointment. Payment can be made with cash or check. Proceeds from the sale are used for higher education for women.
TODAY
All Carryout Spring Pork Chop Dinner: Yorkville United Methodist Church, 17645 Old Yorkville Road, Yorkville, 3-6 p.m. today. Two drive-through options are available: A two-chop complete dinner, or a pork chop only package of four grilled chops. Each option costs $15. The dinner includes two flame-grilled pork chops, baked potato, butter and sour cream, coleslaw, chunky applesauce, baked beans, roll and dessert. Orders will be delivered to cars.
Advance ticket orders are recommended by going to yumc.org to reserve online or call the church office at 262-878-2388. For phone orders, leave a call back number for confirmation. For orders over $60, pre-payment online or at the church is requested. Unpaid reservations will be held until 5 p.m. Paid reservations will be held until 6 p.m.
Spaghetti Dinner & Bake Sale: Bartlett Youth Center, 1120 N. Stuart Road, Mount Pleasant, 4-7 p.m. today. Dinner tickets cost $10 for ages 11 and older and $6 for ages 10 and younger. They can be purchased at the door. Drive-up carryout will be available. A bake sale will be also be held. Sponsored by the Wednesday Optimist Club of Racine to support scholarships for Racine area youth.
Rock for Vets: 1175 Sports Park & Eatery, 22840 Durand Ave., Dover, Saturday, April 24. Opening ceremony at 6 p.m.; music at 6:30 p.m. Tickets cost $20 at the door. Featuring seven bands on two stages, raffles. Music by The Now, Fall Hazard, Koltrane, Taunting Richard, Knucklebone Slims, Altered State and Totally Neon. Presented by Veterans of America Motorcycle Club to benefit local veterans. For tickets, go to 1175events.com.
MAY 9
Mother's Day Brunch: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 11 a.m. Sunday, May 9. The cost is $40 for adults and $30 for children, free ages 2 and younger. Featuring a catered brunch, giraffe encounter, flower for Mom, photo, crafts for kids to create gift for Mom and zoo admission. For tickets, go to racinezoo.org. Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.
MAY 15
Bloody Mary Fest: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 15, for ages 21 and older. Tickets cost $30 or $15 for nondrinkers. Sample the best Bloody Marys Racine has to offer with all the fixins. In true Wisconsin style, that includes beer chasers. Participating competitors to date are The Beacon, Buddy's Sports Grill, Main Hub, Marci's on Main, Pub on Wisconsin, Reefpoint Brew House and Richards BBQ. At the end of the fest, a crowd favorite and winner for best presentation will be revealed. Music will be provided by the J. Ryan Trio. Additional drinks will be sold. Globe and VIP packages are available. Go to racinezoo.org.