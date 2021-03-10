What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Send information via email to Loreen Mohr at Lmohr@journaltimes.com or mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403. Events can also be added to the online calendar at journaltimes.com/events. Select the Community/Fundraisers category.
THROUGH MARCH 20
Racine Christian School Spring Auction: Online silent auction to benefit Racine Christian School and its mission. Item pickup is from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 20, at the school, 912 Virginia St. To gain access to browse items, go to https://go.evvnt.com/740808-0 and use the code, HPUW6L. Credit cards are accepted.
THROUGH MAY 8
AAUW Racine Spring Used Book Sale: Lower level of CVS Pharmacy, 1122 West Blvd. Appointments to attend the sale will be taken for Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays through May 8. Books of all kinds are sold including children’s books, sci-fi, religion, nature, gardening, fiction and nonfiction books in hard cover, paperback and trade sizes.
Up to 10 people will be allowed in the book sale site per hour. Sale times are 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, and 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Mondays and Saturdays. Shoppers must wear masks, maintain social distancing and be COVID-19 symptom free. Call 262-632-6341 to make an appointment. Payment can be made with cash or check. Proceeds from the sale are used for higher education for women.
MARCH 20
Brrrr….Garden Beer & Chili Tasting: Racine Zoo outdoor safari base camp pavilion, 2131 N. Main St., noon-2 p.m. Saturday, March 20. Tickets cost $30 for ages 21 and older, $25 for non-drinkers and ages 20 and younger, free ages 2 and younger. Attendees will sample beer from Lakefront Brewery, Broken Bat Brewery and Public Craft Brewing; sample three chili recipes from Joey’s Yardarm, and receive a Racine Zoo beer glass souvenir. Hot cocoa and Irish cream will be sold. Fire pits and space headers will be on-site. For tickets, go to racinezoo.org.
APRIL 10
Tuscan Dinner: Curbside pickup lasagna dinner, 4-6 p.m. Saturday, April 10, Union Grove Masonic Center, 1021 11th Ave., Union Grove. The cost is $12. The menu includes homemade meat lasagna, garlic bread, salad and dessert. Reservations are recommended and will be accepted until April 3 by calling/texting 262-930-9772 or emailing sknight12@wi.rr.com.
ONGOING
$20 from 21 Donors: A sustainable fundraising effort through 2021 to help Racine Neighborhood Watch supplement its grant allocations and fundraising streams. This campaign is looking for 21 or more people who would commit to a $20 per month donation (February through December) to Racine Neighborhood Watch Inc. The $20 amount is a guide, however, any monthly amount is accepted. Go to racinenw.com/donation.html. By supporting RNW and its work, people are also contributing to the well-being of the community.
Maple Syrup Sale: Hawthorn Hollow, 880 Green Bay Road, Somers, is selling maple syrup that they make from their trees. Light, medium and dark bottles of syrup are available for $12. To place an order, call 262-552-8196 or email Lsmith@hawthornhollow.org.
Caledonia Conservancy Cookie Collection Recipe Book: The Caledonia Conservancy is selling a recipe book featuring recipes of cookies usually served at the annual holiday party. The book contain more than 115 cookie recipes, family-favorites submitted by Caledonia Conservancy supporters, and even includes a few recipes for four-legged friends (horses, dogs, goats and donkeys). The cost is $25. Go to caledoniaconservancy.org/product-page/cookie-recipe-book.
Nesquik Sale: The Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce is holding a Nesquik sale at Reineman’s True Value and Gooseberries Fresh Food Market in Burlington. A case of 12, 10-ounce canisters costs $25. Individual 10-ounce canisters cost two for $4.
Shop Local Card sale: Shop Local Cards are available for $10 in Burlington at these locations: Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce, Burlington Menswear, North Shore Bank, Reineman’s True Value, Taylored Image Hair Design & Skin Therapy, Webley Chiropractic and White Picket Fence. The cards offer discounts from various businesses around Burlington through May 1.