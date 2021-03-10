What's Going On

$20 from 21 Donors: A sustainable fundraising effort through 2021 to help Racine Neighborhood Watch supplement its grant allocations and fundraising streams. This campaign is looking for 21 or more people who would commit to a $20 per month donation (February through December) to Racine Neighborhood Watch Inc. The $20 amount is a guide, however, any monthly amount is accepted. Go to racinenw.com/donation.html. By supporting RNW and its work, people are also contributing to the well-being of the community.