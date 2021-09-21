What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Send information via email to Loreen Mohr at Lmohr@journaltimes.com or mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403. Events can also be added to the online calendar at journaltimes.com/events. Select the Community/Fundraisers category.
THROUGH OCT. 1
Fall Bulb Sale: The Caledonia Conservancy is holding a fall flower bulb sale. Eleven different varieties of bulbs specially selected for our climate and soil, as well as a number of deer resistant bulbs, are available. To place an order, go to caledoniaconservancy.org/flower-bulbs-2021. Pickup will be mid-October (date to be determined) at the King’s Corners parking lot, 4813 5 Mile Road, Caledonia. A portion of the proceeds will go directly to the Conservancy to preserve and protect the green spaces of Caledonia.
Silent Online Auction: River Bend Nature Center's upcoming Chainsaw Carving and Art Forest Festival includes a silent auction with more than 50 items. Some items are up for bid online through 2 p.m. Oct. 1. Go to https://rbnci.org/silent-auction-items.
TODAY
Fall Kids Rummage Sale: Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4340 6 Mile Road, Caledonia, 7:30-11:30 a.m. today.
SUNDAY
Raymond 4-H Pancake Breakfast: Swan's Pumpkin Farm, 5930 Highway H, Caledonia. 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26. Tickets cost $7 or $5 for children, free ages 5 and younger. Menu includes all-you-can-eat buttermilk and pumpkin pancakes, sausage, applesauce, dessert bar, cider, coffee and milk.
Turkey Dinner: St. Charles Parish, 449 Conkey St., Burlington, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26. The cost is $12 (limited seating/carryouts). Part of the St. Charles Fall Festival.
Super Charlie Fundraiser: Fountain Hall, 8505 Durand Ave., Sturtevant. Noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26. Optional meal tickets cost $25 or $15 ages 7 and younger. Featuring music, food, bucket and 50/50 raffles, silent auction, face painting, bake sale. Fundraiser for Charlie Sorensen, 5, of Union Grove, who was diagnosed in October with stage 3 anaplastic edendymoma, a rare and fast-growing cancerous tumor.
Car Show & Customer Appreciation Party: Veterans Center, 820 Main St., Racine. 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26. There is a $10 vehicle entry fee. Call 262-515-0152 to enter. Also featuring food, music, bounce house, raffle baskets, 50/50. Proceeds help with Veterans Center building maintenance.
Historical Cemetery Walk: Burlington Cemetery, 701 Browns Lake Drive, Burlington, 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26. Featuring reenactors representing the Civil War, World War I and World War II. The cost is $12.50. Refreshments will be available while being entertained by a barbershop quartet. Proceeds will go to the continued restoration of the 100-year-old chapel.
OCT. 9
Pasty Sale: Christ the King Lutheran Church, 3350 La Salle St., 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9. The cost is $7 each. To place an order, call 262-633-3281 or 262-639-5849.
Fall Pork Chop Dinner: Yorkville United Methodist Church, 17645 Old Yorkville Road, Yorkville, 3-6 p.m Saturday, Oct. 9. Two drive-through options are available: A two-chop complete dinner or a pork chop only package of four grilled chops. The dinner includes two flame-grilled pork chops, baked potato, butter and sour cream, baked beans, coleslaw, chunky applesauce, roll and dessert. Each option costs $15 if paid in advance, or $17 if paid at time of pick-up. People will not exit their car; car hops will deliver orders.
To pay with credit card, go to yumc.org; or call the church office at 262-878-2388 and leave name and phone number (mail or drop off check); or reserve and pay at pick-up by calling church office to place an order and leave name and phone number. Unpaid reservations will be held until 5 p.m.
OCT. 13
Card Party Luncheon: Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., Mount Pleasant, 11:15 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13. The cost is $12 and includes lunch, door prizes, cards and other table games. Tables can be reserved. Tickets are available at the door or in advance by calling 262-552-1331. There will also be a $1 raffle with cash prizes. Doors will open at 11:15 a.m. with lunch served at noon. Proceeds go toward a college scholarship for a child or grandchild of a Vittoria Colonna Lodge member.
ONGOING
Maple Syrup Sale: Hawthorn Hollow, 880 Green Bay Road, Somers, is selling maple syrup that they make from their trees. Light, medium and dark bottles of syrup are available for $12. To place an order, call 262-552-8196 or email Lsmith@hawthornhollow.org.
Caledonia Conservancy Cookie Collection Recipe Book: The Caledonia Conservancy is selling a recipe book featuring recipes of cookies usually served at the annual holiday party. The book contain more than 115 cookie recipes, family-favorites submitted by Caledonia Conservancy supporters, and even includes a few recipes for four-legged friends (horses, dogs, goats and donkeys). The cost is $15. Go to caledoniaconservancy.org/product-page/cookie-recipe-book.