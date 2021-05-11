What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Send information via email to Loreen Mohr at Lmohr@journaltimes.com or mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403. Events can also be added to the online calendar at journaltimes.com/events. Select the Community/Fundraisers category.
THROUGH JUNE 12
Spring Plant Sale: Shepherds College, 1805 15th Ave., Union Grove, through June 12. Sale hours are: 1-5 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat. (closed June 5). Also open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 31 (Memorial Day). A variety of annuals, perennials, herbs and vegetables are sold. All forms of payment are accepted. Patrons should bring containers to transport plants. Proceeds support the occupational training of students with intellectual and developmental disabilities
TODAY
Burlington Area Garden Club Plant Sale: Riverside Park, 517 Congress St., Burlington, 8:30-11:30 a.m. today. Annual sale of locally grown perennial plants, grasses, shrubs and house plants. Master gardeners will be in attendance. Proceeds benefit scholarship recipients studying horticulture.
Bloody Mary Fest: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 11 a.m.-2 p.m. today. Tickets cost $30 or $15 for nondrinkers. Sample the best Bloody Marys Racine has to offer with all the fixins. In true Wisconsin style, that includes beer chasers. Participating competitors to date are The Beacon, Buddy's Sports Grill, Main Hub, Marci's on Main, Pub on Wisconsin, Reefpoint Brew House and Richards BBQ. At the end of the fest, a crowd favorite and winner for best presentation will be revealed. Music will be provided by the J. Ryan Trio. Additional drinks will be sold. Go to racinezoo.org.
MAY 29
Slumber Safari: Bird Bonanza: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St. (ages 6 and older), 5 p.m. Saturday, May 29. Tickets cost $70. Participants sleep under the stars and take part in bird-related activities, pizza dinner, campfire and continental breakfast. Tent rental is available. Go to racinezoo.org.
JUNE 5
Brew to Be Wild: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., (ages 21 and older), 1 p.m. Saturday, June 5. Tickets cost $70 or $60 for a nondrinker. Participants will taste five beers selected from Mob Craft Beer paired with food from Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery and meet an animal ambassador. A Racine Zoo beer glass is included and a silent auction will be held. Go to racinezoo.org.
JUNE 9
World Wine Wednesday: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 9. Tickets cost $30 or $20 for a nondrinker. Featuring unlimited wine sampling, Racine Zoo wine glass, hors d’oeuvres and animal ambassador encounter. Go to racinezoo.org.
JUNE 23
Roar & Pour: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 6-8 p.m. Wednsday, June 23. Tickets cost $30 or $20 for a nondrinker. Featuring beer samplings from The Explorium Brewpub, hors d'oeuvres, animal ambassador encounter and Racine Zoo beer glass souvenir. Go to racinezoo.org.
JUNE 26
Tri-County Riders Poker Run: Ride begins and ends at Great Lakes Dragaway, 18411 First St., Union Grove, Saturday, June 26. Registration, 8:30-10 a.m; kickstands up at 10 a.m. Tickets cost $20 each or $30 for a couple. Best three hands payout; games at every stop. Proceeds benefit the Love Inc. Christmas program.
ONGOING
Maple Syrup Sale: Hawthorn Hollow, 880 Green Bay Road, Somers, is selling maple syrup that they make from their trees. Light, medium and dark bottles of syrup are available for $12. To place an order, call 262-552-8196 or email Lsmith@hawthornhollow.org.
Caledonia Conservancy Cookie Collection Recipe Book: The Caledonia Conservancy is selling a recipe book featuring recipes of cookies usually served at the annual holiday party. The book contain more than 115 cookie recipes, family-favorites submitted by Caledonia Conservancy supporters, and even includes a few recipes for four-legged friends (horses, dogs, goats and donkeys). The cost is $25. Go to caledoniaconservancy.org/product-page/cookie-recipe-book.
Nesquik Sale: The Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce is holding a Nesquik sale at Reineman’s True Value and Gooseberries Fresh Food Market in Burlington. A case of 12, 10-ounce canisters costs $25. Individual 10-ounce canisters cost two for $4.