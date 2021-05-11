What's Going On

Bloody Mary Fest: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 11 a.m.-2 p.m. today. Tickets cost $30 or $15 for nondrinkers. Sample the best Bloody Marys Racine has to offer with all the fixins. In true Wisconsin style, that includes beer chasers. Participating competitors to date are The Beacon, Buddy's Sports Grill, Main Hub, Marci's on Main, Pub on Wisconsin, Reefpoint Brew House and Richards BBQ. At the end of the fest, a crowd favorite and winner for best presentation will be revealed. Music will be provided by the J. Ryan Trio. Additional drinks will be sold. Go to racinezoo.org.