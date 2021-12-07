What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Send information via email to Loreen Mohr at Lmohr@journaltimes.com or mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403. Events can also be added to the online calendar at journaltimes.com/events. Select the Community/Fundraisers category.

THROUGH DECEMBER

Kiwanis Holiday Ornament Sale: The annual Kiwanis ornament features the local landmark, Wingspread. Ornaments cost $10 (cash only) and are available from Kiwanis members and these locations: Castlewood Restaurant, Catrine’s Barber Shop, J.C. Licht Ace Hardware, Lighthouse Gallery & Gifts, Racine Heritage Museum, Real Racine Visitor Center and Sew ‘N Save. Ornament sale proceeds go toward the Kiwanis Holiday of Lights display at the Racine Zoo.

THROUGH DEC. 22

Keep Christ in Christmas Yard Sign Sale: Monsignor S.B. Witkowiak Knights of Columbus Council 697 and Monsignor A.G. Weiler 4th Degree Assembly 1207 in Racine is selling “Keep Christ in Christmas” yard signs for $5 through Dec. 22. They are blue and white with the slogan and a nativity scene. To purchase a sign, call Bill Frayer at 262-633-7887 or 262-945-1095 or email frayerfamily@yahoo.com.

St. John Nepomuk Raffle Calendar Sale: People who purchase raffle calendar for $25 will have the opportunity to win 365 days during 2022. Monday through Saturday the prize is $25 and every Sunday the prize is $50. Jan. 1, Easter and Thanksgiving are $100 prizes and Christmas Day is a $500 prize. Once a name is pulled, it immediately goes back in the drawing for more chances to win. Calendars can be purchased at either the St. John Nepomuk Parish office, 700 English St., or the St. Joseph Parish office, 1532 N. Wisconsin St.

Calendar Sale: Sierra Club, Southeast Gateway Group, is selling 2022 Sierra Club calendars to support our local conservation efforts. A large wilderness wall calendar is $15. A smaller engagement calendar with a weekly appointment format is $16. Each is spiral bound and features award winning nature photographs on each page. To order, contact Jeff Sytsma at Jeff12759@aol.com or 262-637-6845. Orders will be delivered.

TODAY-MONDAY

Online Silent Auction: Fundraiser on Facebook Live for Rescue Outreach, a Union Grove nonprofit dedicated to the rescuing and rehoming of overpopulated shelter animals. Noon Dec. 11 to noon Dec. 13. Items up for bid include gift certificates, handmade items, small business merchandise, cozy items, wine, chocolates and children’s fun baskets.

TODAY

Cookie Walk & Craft Sale: Apostolic Faith Church, 3405 Airline Road, 8 a.m.-noon today. Cookies cost $9 per pound.

Christmas Cookie Walk Drive-through: Burlington United Methodist Church, 857 W. State St., Burlington, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. today (or until sold out). Pre-boxed homemade cookies will be sold for $10 a pound (cash and local checks).

Christmas Open House: Union Grove United Methodist Church, 906 12th Ave., Union Grove, 6 p.m. today. Featuring entertainment by the Union Grove High School Carolers and Jazz Band and Hims of Harmony, children's cookie and craft making, hot dogs, popcorn, beverages, gift baskets, bake sale and pie auction.

SUNDAY

Small Business Extravaganza: Foxhole Lounge at the Veterans Center, 820 Main St., 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12. Items by more than 15 small businesses will be represented including bakery, Wisconsin designs, handcrafted wooden signs, glass wear, T-shirts, photography, purses, puppy treats/dog sitting services, candles, women’s health, creative jewelry, knitted masterpieces, food products, personalized ornaments and unique water bottles. Appetizers and beverages will be sold. Nonperishable food items will be collected for Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin.

ONGOING

Maple Syrup Sale: Hawthorn Hollow, 880 Green Bay Road, Somers, is selling maple syrup that they make from their trees. Light, medium and dark bottles of syrup are available for $12. To place an order, call 262-552-8196 or email Lsmith@hawthornhollow.org.

Caledonia Conservancy Cookie Collection Recipe Book: The Caledonia Conservancy is selling a recipe book featuring recipes of cookies usually served at the annual holiday party. The book contain more than 115 cookie recipes, family-favorites submitted by Caledonia Conservancy supporters, and even includes a few recipes for four-legged friends (horses, dogs, goats and donkeys). The cost is $15. Go to caledoniaconservancy.org/product-page/cookie-recipe-book.

Nesquik Sale: The Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce is holding a Nesquik sale at Reineman’s True Value and Gooseberries Fresh Food Market in Burlington. A case of 12, 10-ounce canisters costs $25. Individual 10-ounce canisters cost two for $4.

