What's Going On

TODAYVirtual Auction: In lieu of an in-person gala, the Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce is holding a virtual auction. To view the auction site and register, go to charityauction.bid/BACCauction. New items are added daily. The auction closes at 9 p.m. today. Bids will be updated instantly. For more information, go to burlingtonchamber.org. Auction donations are still being accepted.
FEB. 12-15 Sip & Dip Fundraiser: Virutal Valentine’s fundraiser Feb. 12-15 for Sexual Assault Services of Racine County. The cost is $70. The package for two people includes a bottle of wine from Stones Throw Winery (or equivalent); two kinds of French chocolate fondue from Chocolate MKE; a variety of sweet, salty, crunchy and fruity dippers; and an exclusive link to digital entertainment. Participants enjoy this at home and choose the timing. One lucky package will contain golden ticket VIP passes to SAS’s wine tasting fundraiser in the summer of 2021.
Package pickup will be Friday, Feb. 12, at a central Racine location. People can RSVP and reserve their pickup spot by emailing karenfromscan@focusracine.org. For tickets, go to https://go.evvnt.com/720348-0.
SAS will use proceeds to support its mission to provide a safe and compassionate environment to help promote the healing of sexual assault survivors and their support people.
FEB. 13Animal Amore: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 6-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 13. The evening for ages 21 and older includes champagne, open bar, appetizers, catered dinner, raffle and special presentation on “Wild Animal Love” (and how it’s similar or not to our own lives). The cost is $100 for a couple and $55 for an individual. Attendance will be limited and social distancing will be practiced. For tickets, go to racinezoo.org.
FEB. 21Winter Smoker: German Club, 701 Villa St., Sunday, Feb. 21. Doors open at 3:30 p.m.; dinner is served at 5 p.m. The $55 ticket includes dinner and two cigars. The menu includes prosciutto date salad, beef tenderloin steak sandwich, garlic shrimp and tres leches cake. Tickets are available at Timer’s Beverage Center, 3800 Northwestern Ave. Proceeds benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters.
MARCH 6Winos for Rhinos: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 6-9 p.m. Saturday, March 6, for ages 21 and older. Tickets cost $80, or $70 for a non-drinker. Featuring a wine selection, five-course catered dinner, animal encounter and presentation and silent auction. For tickets, go to racinezoo.org. Proceeds benefit the conservation and care of the zoo’s eastern black rhinos, Timu and Kianga.
Bids for Kids Online Raffle: Tickets are now on sale for the Kiwanis Club of West Racine’s Bids for Kids Online Raffle. Each $50 raffle ticket is an entry for one of these cash prizes: First place, $3,000; second place, $2,000; third place, $750; fourth place, $250. The drawing will be live streamed at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 6, on the club’s website, westracinekiwanis.org.
Three hundred raffle tickets will be sold. To order, contact Rob Cooper at rjcoop4@hotmail.com or 262-497-1018. Payment is cash or a check payable to Kiwanis Club of West Racine.
ONGOINGMaple Syrup Sale: Hawthorn Hollow, 880 Green Bay Road, Somers, is selling maple syrup that they make from their trees. Light, medium and dark bottles of syrup are available for $12. To place an order, call 262-552-8196 or email Lsmith@hawthornhollow.org.
Caledonia Conservancy Cookie Collection Recipe Book: The Caledonia Conservancy is selling a recipe book featuring recipes of cookies usually served at the annual holiday party. The book contain more than 115 cookie recipes, family-favorites submitted by Caledonia Conservancy supporters, and even includes a few recipes for four-legged friends (horses, dogs, goats and donkeys). The cost is $25. Go to caledoniaconservancy.org/product-page/cookie-recipe-book.
Nesquik Sale: The Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce is holding a Nesquik sale at Reineman’s True Value and Gooseberries Fresh Food Market in Burlington. A case of 12, 10-ounce canisters costs $25. Individual 10-ounce canisters cost two for $4.
Shop Local Card sale: Shop Local Cards are available for $10 in Burlington at these locations: Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce, Burlington Menswear, North Shore Bank, Reineman’s True Value, Taylored Image Hair Design & Skin Therapy, Webley Chiropractic and White Picket Fence. The cards offer discounts from various businesses around Burlington through May 1.