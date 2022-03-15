What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Send information via email to Loreen Mohr at Lmohr@journaltimes.com or mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403. Events can also be added to the online calendar at journaltimes.com/events. Select the Community/Fundraisers category.

SUNDAY

Burlington Kiwanis Pancake Day: Burlington High School, 400 McCanna Parkway, Burlington. 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, March 20. Costs are $10 for ages 11 and older and $5 for ages 10 and younger. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage and one made to order omelette.

MARCH 20 & 27

Sugarin’ Off Pancake Breakfast: River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, Caledonia, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays, March 20 and 27. The menu includes homemade pancakes with pure Wisconsin maple syrup, sausage and beverage. The cost is $10 for ages 11 and older and $7 for ages 3-10; free ages 2 and younger. Reservations are required to avoid lines and to provide spaced seating. Go to RiverBendRacine.org or call 262-639-1515.

Before or after your breakfast, attendees can stroll through the sugar bush on a self-guided tour to observe how sugar maple trees are tapped and how the sap is reduced to syrup in a wood-burning evaporator.

FRIDAY & APRIL 8

Fish Fry: St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1532 N. Wisconsin St., 5-7 p.m. Fridays, March 25 and April 8. The menu includes cod, shrimp or combination; coleslaw; crazy taters; and roll.

MARCH 26

Trivia Night Fundraiser: Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., 7 p.m. Saturday, March 26. Tickets cost $30 each or $200 for a table of eight. Celebrating the library's 125th anniversary with trivia by American Pub Quiz (general knowledge and literature), catered dinner, and pint of beer or glass of wine. For tickets, go to racineLibrary.info.

APRIL 2

Easter Egg Hunts: These Easter egg hunts are scheduled on Saturday, April 2:

Woof Gang Rescue, 1906 Melvin Ave., Racine, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Egg hunt and crafts, $5; photos with Easter Bunny, $10. No-dog event.

Burlington High School gym, 400 McCanna Parkway, Burlington, 10 a.m., free. Donations of canned goods or toiletry items are being accepted for Love Inc. Featuring an egg hunt for ages 11 and younger, meet and greet with Easter Bunny, coloring station, face painting, bunny tattoos and free prizes. Presented by student leaders in the Burlington High School Driven Leadership Program.

APRIL 9

Inspired by Ryan Arts Fair: Union Grove Elementary School, 1745 Milldrum St., Union Grove, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, April 9. Featuring an arts and craft fair, make 'n take area for kids, bake sale, and performances by local musicians and vocalists. Proceeds will go to the MACC Fund.

APRIL 16

Eggstravaganza: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 16. Zoo admission is $11, $10 for seniors 62 and older, $9 for ages 3-15 and $5 for military; free ages 2 and younger. Visitors can hunt for cluck-cluck doors throughout zoo for candy, trunk hunt Easter style, egg decorating and crafts to go. Photos with the Easter Bunny will be available for $5.

APRIL 23

Rock for Vets: 1175 Sports Park & Eatery, 22840 Durand Ave., Kansasville, Saturday, April 23. The opening ceremony begins at 6 p.m., followed by music at 6:30 p.m. Tickets cost $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Music will be provided by Lunchmoney Bullies, Altered State, Taunting Richard and Fall Hazard. There will be a main raffle ($16,500 in cash prizes), raffle tables and 50/50 raffles. Go to 1175events.com/concerts. Proceeds benefit local veterans.

APRIL 30

Pancake Day: Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., Mount Pleasant, 6 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, April 30. Tickets cost $8 in advance at area businesses or $10 at the door. There is no charge for ages 5 and younger. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes with sausage and beverage. There will be entertainment.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0