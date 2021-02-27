What's Going On

FRIDAY

Virtual Trivia Night: Presented virtually to benefit the Racine Literacy Council, 7-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29. This night with a professional trivia host offers prizes to the top three teams. People can register with a team of eight, as a couple or as an individual. Organizers will match individuals with others. With a virtual platform, people can play from anywhere there is Internet access.

Each entry includes a bottle of wine or six-pack of beer from Timer’s Beverage Center that the players may pick up the week of the event. Digital gift cards will be issued to participants in the top three teams. The event will include four rounds of trivia questions.

Costs are $250 for a team, $70 for a couple and $40 for an individual. Registration is required by Jan. 25 by going to https://racineliteracy.com (under Events).

JAN. 30