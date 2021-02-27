What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Send information via email to Loreen Mohr at Lmohr@journaltimes.com or mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403. Events can also be added to the online calendar at journaltimes.com/events. Select the Community/Fundraisers category.
TODAY
Outdoor Beer Tasting: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 1-3 p.m. today. Tickets cost $30, or $25 for nondrinkers 3 and older; free ages 2 and younger. Unlimited beer sampling, soup and hors d’oeuvres and a Racine Zoo beer glass souvenir. Registration required; go to racinezoo.org.
JAN. 26-FEB. 6
Virtual Auction: In lieu of an in-person gala, the Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce is holding a virtual auction. To view the auction site and register, go to charityauction.bid/BACCauction. New items are added daily. The auction opens Jan. 26 and closes at 9 p.m. Feb. 6. Bids will be updated instantly. For more information, go to burlingtonchamber.org. Auction donations are still being accepted.
FRIDAY
Virtual Trivia Night: Presented virtually to benefit the Racine Literacy Council, 7-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29. This night with a professional trivia host offers prizes to the top three teams. People can register with a team of eight, as a couple or as an individual. Organizers will match individuals with others. With a virtual platform, people can play from anywhere there is Internet access.
Each entry includes a bottle of wine or six-pack of beer from Timer’s Beverage Center that the players may pick up the week of the event. Digital gift cards will be issued to participants in the top three teams. The event will include four rounds of trivia questions.
Costs are $250 for a team, $70 for a couple and $40 for an individual. Registration is required by Jan. 25 by going to https://racineliteracy.com (under Events).
JAN. 30
Winter Ice Golf: Michael’s on the Lake, 3101 Eagle Road, noon Saturday, Jan. 23. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. Activities will be held outdoors on Eagle Lake. Golf clubs and tennis balls are provided or people can bring their own. The cost to participate is $10 per couple. There is no charge for ages 12 and younger. The event is sponsored by the Kansasville-Dover Betterment Committee to benefit Love Inc., a community network of people in Burlington helping their neighbors in need.
FEB. 13
Animal Amore: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 6-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 13. The evening for ages 21 and older includes champagne, open bar, appetizers, catered dinner, raffle and special presentation on “Wild Animal Love” (and how it’s similar or not to our own lives). The cost is $100 for a couple and $55 for an individual. Attendance will be limited and social distancing will be practiced. For tickets, go to racinezoo.org.
MARCH 6
Bids for Kids Online Raffle: Tickets are now on sale for the Kiwanis Club of West Racine’s Bids for Kids Online Raffle. Each $50 raffle ticket is an entry for one of these cash prizes: First place, $3,000; second place, $2,000; third place, $750; fourth place, $250. The drawing will be live streamed at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 6, on the club’s website, westracinekiwanis.org.
Three hundred raffle tickets will be sold. To order, contact Rob Cooper at rjcoop4@hotmail.com or 262-497-1018. Payment is cash or a check payable to Kiwanis Club of West Racine.
ONGOING
Maple Syrup Sale: Hawthorn Hollow, 880 Green Bay Road, Somers, is selling maple syrup that they make from their trees. Light, medium and dark bottles of syrup are available for $12. To place an order, call 262-552-8196 or email Lsmith@hawthornhollow.org.
Caledonia Conservancy Cookie Collection Recipe Book: The Caledonia Conservancy is selling a recipe book featuring recipes of cookies usually served at the annual holiday party. The book contain more than 115 cookie recipes, family-favorites submitted by Caledonia Conservancy supporters, and even includes a few recipes for four-legged friends (horses, dogs, goats and donkeys). The cost is $25. Go to caledoniaconservancy.org/product-page/cookie-recipe-book.
Min-E-Art Sale: Artists Gallery, 401 Main St., is selling miniature original art created by member artists in a variety of media. The art is on 4-inch by 4-inch and 6-inch by 6-inch canvases and priced at $25. The sale will continue until all art is sold. Hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
Nesquik Sale: The Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce is holding a Nesquik sale at Reineman’s True Value and Gooseberries Fresh Food Market in Burlington. A case of 12, 10-ounce canisters costs $25. Individual 10-ounce canisters cost two for $4.
Shop Local Card sale: Shop Local Cards are available for $10 in Burlington at these locations: Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce, Burlington Menswear, North Shore Bank, Reineman’s True Value, Taylored Image Hair Design & Skin Therapy, Webley Chiropractic and White Picket Fence. The cards offer discounts from various businesses around Burlington through May 1.