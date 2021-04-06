What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Send information via email to Loreen Mohr at Lmohr@journaltimes.com or mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403. Events can also be added to the online calendar at journaltimes.com/events. Select the Community/Fundraisers category.
THROUGH APRIL 30
Armenian Fest Food Sale: St. Mesrob Armenian Church, 4605 Erie St., is holding an Armenian Fest spring edition and is taking orders for Armenian food. Curbside pickup will be from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, May 15.
Food for sale includes a luleh kebob platter for $15, lahmajoun "Armenian pizza"10-pack for $28 (frozen), one lahmajoon served hot for $3, eight-piece cheese boreg tray for $25 (frozen and uncooked), three-piece sarma for $4.50, sarma by the pound for $14, chicken kebob platter for $15, hummus and bread for $3.50 and one piece of walnut khadayif for $3.
People can preorder online at armenianfest.net. Orders should be placed by April 30.
THROUGH MAY 8
AAUW Racine Spring Used Book Sale: Lower level of CVS Pharmacy, 1122 West Blvd. Appointments to attend the sale will be taken for Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays through May 8. Books of all kinds are sold including children’s books, sci-fi, religion, nature, gardening, fiction and nonfiction books in hard cover, paperback and trade sizes.
Up to 10 people will be allowed in the book sale site per hour. Sale times are 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, and 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Mondays and Saturdays. Shoppers must wear masks, maintain social distancing and be COVID-19 symptom free. Call 262-632-6341 to make an appointment. Payment can be made with cash or check. Proceeds from the sale are used for higher education for women.
TODAY
Boat Parts, Gear Auction: Racine Yacht Club, 1 Barker St., 1 p.m. today. Boat parts and accessories will be sold for sail, power or paddle boats. This is a fundraiser for a new club sailboat.
SUNDAY
Pancake Breakfast: Burlington Masonic Lodge, 325 N. Kane St., Burlington, 7 a.m.-noon Sunday, April 11. The menu includes sausage, beverage and all-the-pancakes-you-can-eat. Tickets at the door cost $8 for ages 13 and older and $4 for ages 6-12. There is no charge for ages 5 and younger. Drive-through service will be provided at the back door. Proceeds go to three Burlington Lodge scholarships for graduates of Burlington, Catholic Central and Water for high schools.
APRIL 24
Blooms & Brews: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., noon-2 p.m. Saturday, April 24. Tickets cost $30 for ages 21 and older, or $25 for nondrinkers ages 3 and older. There is no charge for ages 2 and younger. Ticket sales close at noon April 23 or when sold out. Features sampling specially selected craft beers from local breweries, hors d'oeuvres and a Racine zoo beer glass souvenir. Go to racinezoo.org.
All Carryout Spring Pork Chop Dinner: Yorkville United Methodist Church, 17645 Old Yorkville Road, Yorkville, 3-6 p.m. Saturday, April 24. Two drive-through options are available: A two-chop complete dinner, or a pork chop only package of four grilled chops. Each option costs $15. The dinner includes two flame-grilled pork chops, baked potato, butter and sour cream, coleslaw, chunky applesauce, baked beans, roll and dessert. Orders will be delivered to cars.
Advance ticket orders are recommended by going to yumc.org to reserve online or call the church office at 262-878-2388. For phone orders, leave a call back number for confirmation. For orders over $60, pre-payment online or at the church is requested. Unpaid reservations will be held until 5 p.m. Paid reservations will be held until 6 p.m.
Rock for Vets: 1175 Sports Park & Eatery, 22840 Durand Ave., Dover, Saturday, April 24. Opening ceremony at 6 p.m.; music at 6:30 p.m. Tickets cost $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Featuring seven bands on two stages, raffles. Music by The Now, Fall Hazard, Koltrane, Taunting Richard, Knucklebone Slims, Altered State and Totally Neon. Presented by Veterans of America Motorcycle Club to benefit local veterans. For tickets, go to 1175events.com.