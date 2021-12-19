What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Send information via email to Loreen Mohr at Lmohr@journaltimes.com or mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403. Events can also be added to the online calendar at journaltimes.com/events. Select the Community/Fundraisers category.

THROUGH DECEMBER

Kiwanis Holiday Ornament Sale: The annual Kiwanis ornament features the local landmark, Wingspread. Ornaments cost $10 (cash only) and are available from Kiwanis members and these locations: Castlewood Restaurant, Catrine’s Barber Shop, J.C. Licht Ace Hardware, Lighthouse Gallery & Gifts, Racine Heritage Museum, Real Racine Visitor Center and Sew ‘N Save. Ornament sale proceeds go toward the Kiwanis Holiday of Lights display at the Racine Zoo.

ONGOING

Maple Syrup Sale: Hawthorn Hollow, 880 Green Bay Road, Somers, is selling maple syrup that they make from their trees. Light, medium and dark bottles of syrup are available for $12. To place an order, call 262-552-8196 or email Lsmith@hawthornhollow.org.

Caledonia Conservancy Cookie Collection Recipe Book: The Caledonia Conservancy is selling a recipe book featuring recipes of cookies usually served at the annual holiday party. The book contain more than 115 cookie recipes, family-favorites submitted by Caledonia Conservancy supporters, and even includes a few recipes for four-legged friends (horses, dogs, goats and donkeys). The cost is $15. Go to caledoniaconservancy.org/product-page/cookie-recipe-book.

Nesquik Sale: The Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce is holding a Nesquik sale at Reineman’s True Value and Gooseberries Fresh Food Market in Burlington. A case of 12, 10-ounce canisters costs $25. Individual 10-ounce canisters cost two for $4.

