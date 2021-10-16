What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Send information via email to Loreen Mohr at Lmohr@journaltimes.com or mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403. Events can also be added to the online calendar at journaltimes.com/events. Select the Community/Fundraisers category.

THROUGH OCT. 30

Fall Plant Sale: Shepherds College, 1805 15th Ave., Union Grove, through Oct. 30. Sale hours: 1-5 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. Fall plants, pumpkins and fresh, seasonal produce will be sold. Purchases help support students with intellectual and developmental disabilities enrolled in the occupational programs at Shepherds College.

THROUGH NOV. 1

Barbara J. Richmond Scholarship Nut Sale: New Omega Missionary Baptist Church is taking orders for nuts. Costs are $10 for 1 pound of walnuts and $12 for 1 pound of pecans. The estimated arrival date is Nov. 15. To place an order, send email to nombc@newomegambc.org or call 262-634-4655, ext. 115.

OCT. 16-NOV. 7