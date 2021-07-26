What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Send information via email to Loreen Mohr at Lmohr@journaltimes.com or mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403. Events can also be added to the online calendar at journaltimes.com/events. Select the Community/Fundraisers category.
AUG. 7
Kiwanis Club of West Racine Rummage Sale: Farmer’s Market @2210, 2210 Rapids Drive, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7. Household items, kitchen gadgets, books, tools, home décor and small furniture will be sold. Kiwanis Club of West Racine members will also hold a cash raffle with two prizes of 25% of the pot.
AUG. 8
Pork Chop Dinner and Auction: St. Mary's Dover, 23209 Church Road, Dover, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8. A two-pork chop dinner is $20. Tickets, available at the door, include a raffle entry with cash prizes. Carryout is also available. The event will also include a live auction at 12:30 p.m., silent auction, games, outdoor music, garden tractor pulls, four-wheel pulls, kids tractor pull, pie auction, antique tractor show, bake sale, farmers market, petting zoo and bouncy house.
AUG. 11
World Wine Wednesday: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11 (ages 21 and older). The cost is $30 or $20 for a non-drinker. Attendees taste wines from around the world, enjoy hors d'oeuvres and meet an animal ambassador. Includes Racine Zoo stemless wine glass souvenir. Go to racinezoo.org.
AUG. 13
Relay For Life of Racine: Campus Park, 8500 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant, 6 p.m. Aug. 13 to 6 a.m. Aug. 14. People walk to raise funds for the American Cancer Society. As part of the luminaria ceremony, participants can dedicate a luminaria to a loved one lost, someone currently battling cancer or anyone who’s overcome it. Go to https://secure.acsevents.org/site/STR?pg=entry&fr_id=99839.
AUG. 18
Lutherdale Fest Quilt Auction: Lutherdale Bible Camp, N7891 Highway 12, Elkhorn, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, or until all quilts are sold. The quilt auction, conducted by professional auctioneer Gary Finley, starts at 10 a.m. Featuring more than 300 donated quilts of all sizes, wall hangings and table runners handmade by hundreds of quilters from Wisconsin, Illinois, Idaho, and Florida. View the quilts online at lutherdale.org. Food will be available.
AUG. 25
Roar & Pour: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25. Tickets cost $30 or $20 for a nondrinker and must be purchased in advance. Featuring beer samplings from Mob Craft Beer, hors d’oeuvres, animal ambassador encounter and Racine Zoo beer glass souvenir. Go to racinezoo.org.
AUG. 28
Whiskers and Whiskey: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St. 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28. Tickets cost $100. Featuring hors d’oeuvres, five-course gourmet dinner, whiskey sampling, silent auction and animal presentation. Reservations are required by Aug. 25. Go to racinezoo.org.
ONGOING
Maple Syrup Sale: Hawthorn Hollow, 880 Green Bay Road, Somers, is selling maple syrup that they make from their trees. Light, medium and dark bottles of syrup are available for $12. To place an order, call 262-552-8196 or email Lsmith@hawthornhollow.org.
Caledonia Conservancy Cookie Collection Recipe Book: The Caledonia Conservancy is selling a recipe book featuring recipes of cookies usually served at the annual holiday party. The book contain more than 115 cookie recipes, family-favorites submitted by Caledonia Conservancy supporters, and even includes a few recipes for four-legged friends (horses, dogs, goats and donkeys). The cost is $15. Go to caledoniaconservancy.org/product-page/cookie-recipe-book.