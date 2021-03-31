What's Going On

APRIL 24

Rock for Vets: 1175 Sports Park & Eatery, 22840 Durand Ave., Dover. Opening ceremony at 6 p.m.; music at 6:30 p.m. Tickets cost $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Featuring seven bands on two stages, raffles. Music by The Now, Fall Hazard, Koltrane, Taunting Richard, Knucklebone Slims, Altered State and Totally Neon. Presented by Veterans of America Motorcycle Club to benefit local veterans. For tickets, go to 1175events.com.

MAY 9

Mother's Day Brunch: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 11 a.m. The cost is $40 for adults and $30 for children, free ages 2 and younger. Featuring a catered brunch, giraffe encounter, flower for Mom, photo, crafts for kids to create gift for Mom and zoo admission. For tickets, go to racinezoo.org. Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.

MAY 15

Bloody Mary Fest: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 16, for ages 21 and older. Tickets cost $30 or $15 for nondrinkers. Sample the best Bloody Marys Racine has to offer with all the fixins. In true Wisconsin style, that includes beer chasers. Participating competitors to date are The Beacon, Buddy's Sports Grill, Main Hub, Marci's on Main, Pub on Wisconsin, Reefpoint Brew House and Richards BBQ. At the end of the fest, a crowd favorite and winner for best presentation will be revealed. Music will be provided by the J. Ryan Trio. Additional drinks will be sold. Globe and VIP packages are available. Go to racinezoo.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0