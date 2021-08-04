What's Going On

WEDNESDAY

World Wine Wednesday: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11 (ages 21 and older). The cost is $30 or $20 for a non-drinker. Attendees taste wines from around the world, enjoy hors d'oeuvres and meet an animal ambassador. Includes Racine Zoo stemless wine glass souvenir. Go to racinezoo.org.

AUG. 13-14

Relay For Life of Racine: Campus Park, 8500 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant, 6 p.m. Aug. 13 to 6 a.m. Aug. 14. People walk to raise funds for the American Cancer Society. As part of the luminaria ceremony, participants can dedicate a luminaria to a loved one lost, someone currently battling cancer or anyone who’s overcome it. Go to https://secure.acsevents.org/site/STR?pg=entry&fr_id=99839.

AUG. 15