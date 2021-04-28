What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Send information via email to Loreen Mohr at Lmohr@journaltimes.com or mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403. Events can also be added to the online calendar at journaltimes.com/events. Select the Community/Fundraisers category.
THROUGH MAY 8
AAUW Racine Spring Used Book Sale: Lower level of CVS Pharmacy, 1122 West Blvd. Appointments to attend the sale will be taken for Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays through May 8. Books of all kinds are sold including children’s books, sci-fi, religion, nature, gardening, fiction and nonfiction books in hard cover, paperback and trade sizes.
Up to 10 people will be allowed per hour. Sale times are 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, and 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Mondays and Saturdays. Call 262-632-6341 to make an appointment. Payment can be made with cash or check. Proceeds from the sale are used for higher education for women.
THROUGH JUNE 12
Spring Plant Sale: Shepherds College, 1805 15th Ave., Union Grove, through June 12. Sale hours are: 1-5 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat. (closed June 5). Also open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 31 (Memorial Day). A variety of annuals, perennials, herbs and vegetables are sold. All forms of payment are accepted. Patrons should bring containers to transport plants. Proceeds support the occupational training of students with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
TODAY THROUGH FRIDAY
Montessori Masquerade Online Auction: Presented by Goodland Montessori School today through Friday, May 1-7. The auction will include local and national businesses, gift cards, experiences and themed baskets. Proceeds will support the Goodland Montessori PTA which provides support for the students, teachers and staff. The fundraising goal is $3,000. Register online at https://montessori_masquerade.eventbrite.com. An auction link will be emailed. Items must be picked up locally in Racine and cannot be shipped.
SUNDAY
Original Bike Blessing: American Legion Post No. 434, 9327 S. Shepard Ave., Oak Creek, noon-5 p.m. Sunday, May 2. Advance tickets cost $12 each or $20 per couple from RRMC members and at area businesses including Hogs Nest Saloon in Kansasville. Tickets at the gate cost $15 and $25. Featuring a personalized bike blessing at 2 p.m., live music by Almighty Vinyl, free beer, raffles, door prizes, vendors, $5 ride-in bike show. A portion of the proceeds will go to Children's Hospital of Wisconsin.
MAY 8
Birds & Plants: A plant sale and bird walk fundraising event, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, May 8, Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road, Somers. Attendees can listen and look for migrating birds and wildflowers throughout the forest. Native plants and maple syrup will be sold. Donations of potted plants will be accepted May 7.
MAY 9
Mother's Day Brunch: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 11 a.m. Sunday, May 9. The cost is $40 for adults and $30 for children, free ages 2 and younger. Featuring a catered brunch, giraffe encounter, flower for Mom, photo, crafts for kids to create gift for Mom and zoo admission. For tickets, go to racinezoo.org. Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.
MAY 15
Bloody Mary Fest: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 15, for ages 21 and older. Tickets cost $30 or $15 for nondrinkers. Sample the best Bloody Marys Racine has to offer with all the fixins. In true Wisconsin style, that includes beer chasers. Participating competitors to date are The Beacon, Buddy's Sports Grill, Main Hub, Marci's on Main, Pub on Wisconsin, Reefpoint Brew House and Richards BBQ. At the end of the fest, a crowd favorite and winner for best presentation will be revealed. Music will be provided by the J. Ryan Trio. Additional drinks will be sold. Globe and VIP packages are available. Go to racinezoo.org.