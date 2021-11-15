What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Send information via email to Loreen Mohr at Lmohr@journaltimes.com or mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403. Events can also be added to the online calendar at journaltimes.com/events. Select the Community/Fundraisers category.

THROUGH DEC. 31

Kiwanis Holiday Ornament Sale: The annual Kiwanis ornament features the local landmark, Wingspread. Ornaments cost $10 (cash only) and are available from Kiwanis members and these locations: Castlewood Restaurant, Catrine’s Barber Shop, J.C. Licht Ace Hardware, Lighthouse Gallery & Gifts, Racine Heritage Museum, Real Racine Visitor Center and Sew ‘N Save. Ornament sale proceeds go toward the Kiwanis Holiday of Lights display at the Racine Zoo.

THROUGH NOV. 24

Holiday Love Lights Campaign: Coordinated by Ascension All Saints volunteers to benefit the new Cancer Assessment and Risk Evaluation Program. People purchase a light or lights which will adorn the large evergreen tree outside of the hospital entrance. Lights can be purchased to honor or remember someone or pay tribute to essential workers and those who keep us safe. Names will be posted on Ascension's Facebook page and will be on display in the main lobby of the Spring Street campus until the new year.

Lights are $10 each, five for $25, 12 for $50 or 35 for $100. Information brochures/purchase forms are available upon request through the volunteer office via email at patricia.brekke@ascension.org or call 262-687-8070 to have one mailed.The annual Holiday Love Lights ceremony can be viewed virtually on Ascension’s Facebook page beginning Dec. 10.

THROUGH DEC. 22

Keep Christ in Christmas Yard Sign Sale: Monsignor S.B. Witkowiak Knights of Columbus Council 697 and Monsignor A.G. Weiler 4th Degree Assembly 1207 in Racine is selling “Keep Christ in Christmas” yard signs for $5 through Dec. 22. They are blue and white with the slogan and a nativity scene. To purchase a sign, call Bill Frayer at 262-633-7887 or 262-945-1095 or email frayerfamily@yahoo.com.

TODAY

Oven Roaster Meatball Dinner: Kenosha Masonic Center, 115 56th St., Kenosha, 4-6:30 p.m. today. Costs are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 8 and younger. The menu includes all-beef meatballs, mashed potatoes and gravy, baked beans, homemade dinner roll, homemade desserts and beverage. Proceeds go to Gateway Technical College for trade school scholarship. Take outs will be available.

NOV. 26-DEC. 5

Fall Online Auction: Fundraiser for the Caledonia Conservancy Nov. 26-Dec. 5 featuring custom-made items and items for animals. To view items and place a bid, go to caledoniaconservancy.org.

NOV. 26-28, DEC. 2-4

Christmas Tree Sale: Presented by the Union Grove Kiwanis Club at Village Square Park, 925 15th Ave., Union Grove. The sale has a family-friendly atmosphere with Christmas cookies and hot cocoa for customers, Christmas carols playing and family photo opportunities. Sale dates and times are: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 26, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 27, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 28, 5-8 p.m. Dec. 2-3 and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 4. A local Cub Scout pack will also be selling wreaths.

DEC. 3

Ugly Sweater Dinner & Silent Auction: Norway Lutheran Church, 6321 Heg Park Road, Wind Lake, 5-8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3. Tickets cost $25 and can be reserved at norwaylutheranchurch.org/ugly. Café 213 of Waterford will cater the dinner with regular, gluten-free and vegetarian lasagna. Musician Dave Ciccantelli will provide entertainment. Proceeds will support summer youth trips.

DEC. 4

Prime Rib and Chicken Marsala Dinner: Recreational Activities for the Developmentally Disabled-Cerebral Palsy Agency, 3314 Washington Ave., 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. Tickets cost $25. There will be a 50/50 raffle and raffle baskets. Call 262-633-0291 for reservations. Funds raised will help provide a Christmas party for the developmentally disabled.

DEC. 5

Christmas Cookie Sale: Christ the King Lutheran Church, 3350 LaSalle St., is conducting its annual cookie sale. Cookies cost $8 for a 1-pound box. Orders should be placed in advance by calling 262-639-5849 or 262-639-5835. Cookies can be picked up at the church from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5.

ONGOING

Maple Syrup Sale: Hawthorn Hollow, 880 Green Bay Road, Somers, is selling maple syrup that they make from their trees. Light, medium and dark bottles of syrup are available for $12. To place an order, call 262-552-8196 or email Lsmith@hawthornhollow.org.

Caledonia Conservancy Cookie Collection Recipe Book: The Caledonia Conservancy is selling a recipe book featuring recipes of cookies usually served at the annual holiday party. The book contain more than 115 cookie recipes, family-favorites submitted by Caledonia Conservancy supporters, and even includes a few recipes for four-legged friends (horses, dogs, goats and donkeys). The cost is $15. Go to caledoniaconservancy.org/product-page/cookie-recipe-book.

Nesquik Sale: The Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce is holding a Nesquik sale at Reineman’s True Value and Gooseberries Fresh Food Market in Burlington. A case of 12, 10-ounce canisters costs $25. Individual 10-ounce canisters cost two for $4.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0