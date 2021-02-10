What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Send information via email to Loreen Mohr at Lmohr@journaltimes.com or mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403. Events can also be added to the online calendar at journaltimes.com/events. Select the Community/Fundraisers category.
TODAY
Love & Justice Breakfast: Presented by the Racine Interfaith Coalition virtually 8-10 a.m. today via Zoom. The Community Outstanding Service Award will be presented to Carl Fields, program manager for the Hospitality Center. Vicky Selkowe, manager of Strategic Initiatives & Community Partnerships for Racine, will speak on the Financial Empowerment Center and other city projects. A clergy bakery auction will also take place.
The cost is $20 to participate in support of RIC. Register on the RIC Facebook page or join Zoom meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2754614756.
Animal Amore: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 6-9 p.m. today. The evening for ages 21 and older includes champagne, open bar, appetizers, catered dinner, raffle and special presentation on "Wild Animal Love" (and how it's similar or not to our own lives). The cost is $100 for a couple and $55 for an individual. Attendance will be limited and social distancing will be practiced. For tickets, go to racinezoo.org.
FEB. 21
Winter Smoker: German Club, 701 Villa St., Sunday, Feb. 21. Doors open at 3:30 p.m.; dinner is served at 5 p.m. The $55 ticket includes dinner and two cigars. The menu includes prosciutto date salad, beef tenderloin steak sandwich, garlic shrimp and tres leches cake. Tickets are available at Timer’s Beverage Center, 3800 Northwestern Ave. Proceeds benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters.
MARCH 3-6
Bids for Kids Silent Auction and Raffle: More than 200 items to be auctioned via secure website can now be previewed. Bids will be accepted from 6 a.m. Wednesday, March 3, through 8 p.m. Saturday, March 6. Presented by the Kiwanis Club of West Racine to benefit local programs and organizations. For details and bidding registration, go to westracinekiwanis.org.
Tickets are also on sale for the Bids for Kids online raffle. Each $50 raffle ticket is an entry for one of these cash prizes: First place, $3,000; second place, $2,000; third place, $750; fourth place, $250. The drawing will be live streamed at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 6, on the club’s website. Three hundred raffle tickets will be sold. To order, contact Rob Cooper at rjcoop4@hotmail.com or 262-497-1018. Payment is cash or a check payable to Kiwanis Club of West Racine.
MARCH 6
Winos for Rhinos: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 6-9 p.m. Saturday, March 6, for ages 21 and older. Tickets cost $80, or $70 for a non-drinker. Featuring a wine selection, five-course catered dinner, animal encounter and presentation and silent auction. For tickets, go to racinezoo.org. Proceeds benefit the conservation and care of the zoo’s eastern black rhinos, Timu and Kianga.
MARCH 20
Brrrr….Garden Beer & Chili Tasting: Racine Zoo outdoor safari base camp pavilion, 2131 N. Main St., noon-2 p.m. Saturday, March 20. Tickets cost $30 for ages 21 and older, $25 for non-drinkers and ages 20 and younger, free ages 2 and younger. Attendees will sample beer from Lakefront Brewery, Broken Bat Brewery and Public Craft Brewing; sample three chili recipes from Joey’s Yardarm, and receive a Racine Zoo beer glass souvenir. Hot cocoa and Irish cream will be sold. Fire pits and space headers will be on-site. For tickets, go to racinezoo.org.
ONGOING
Maple Syrup Sale: Hawthorn Hollow, 880 Green Bay Road, Somers, is selling maple syrup that they make from their trees. Light, medium and dark bottles of syrup are available for $12. To place an order, call 262-552-8196 or email Lsmith@hawthornhollow.org.
Caledonia Conservancy Cookie Collection Recipe Book: The Caledonia Conservancy is selling a recipe book featuring recipes of cookies usually served at the annual holiday party. The book contain more than 115 cookie recipes, family-favorites submitted by Caledonia Conservancy supporters, and even includes a few recipes for four-legged friends (horses, dogs, goats and donkeys). The cost is $25. Go to caledoniaconservancy.org/product-page/cookie-recipe-book.
Nesquik Sale: The Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce is holding a Nesquik sale at Reineman’s True Value and Gooseberries Fresh Food Market in Burlington. A case of 12, 10-ounce canisters costs $25. Individual 10-ounce canisters cost two for $4.
Shop Local Card sale: Shop Local Cards are available for $10 in Burlington at these locations: Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce, Burlington Menswear, North Shore Bank, Reineman’s True Value, Taylored Image Hair Design & Skin Therapy, Webley Chiropractic and White Picket Fence. The cards offer discounts from various businesses around Burlington through May 1.