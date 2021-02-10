What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Send information via email to Loreen Mohr at Lmohr@journaltimes.com or mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403. Events can also be added to the online calendar at journaltimes.com/events. Select the Community/Fundraisers category.

TODAY

Love & Justice Breakfast: Presented by the Racine Interfaith Coalition virtually 8-10 a.m. today via Zoom. The Community Outstanding Service Award will be presented to Carl Fields, program manager for the Hospitality Center. Vicky Selkowe, manager of Strategic Initiatives & Community Partnerships for Racine, will speak on the Financial Empowerment Center and other city projects. A clergy bakery auction will also take place.

The cost is $20 to participate in support of RIC. Register on the RIC Facebook page or join Zoom meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2754614756.