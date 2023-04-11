APRIL 16

Pancake Breakfast: Burlington Masonic Lodge, 325 N. Kane St., Burlington, 7 a.m.-noon Sunday, April 16. Tickets, available at the door, cost $10 for adults and $5 for ages 6-12. There is no charge for ages 5 and younger. The menu includes pancakes (all-you-can-eat), scrambled eggs, sausage and beverage. Proceeds go to three scholarships for 2023 graduating students at Waterford, Burlington and Catholic Central high schools.

Charity website fundraiser: George's Tavern, 1201 N. Main St., 2-5 p.m. Sunday, April 16. Proceeds will support a website and online donation portal for Racine Eagles Aerie No. 281. Featuring raffles, silent auction, live music and food.

APRIL 19

Soup and Salad Luncheon: Union Grove Congregational UCC, 1106 11th Ave., Union Grove, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, April 19. Tickets cost $10 or $5 for children ages 5-12. Attendees can choose from four homemade soups, a variety of salads, relishes, homemade desserts and tortes and beverage. To order a carryout in advance, call 262-878-1690 from 8 to 11 a.m. on the day of the luncheon.

APRIL 20

Spaghetti Supper: St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 3320 S. Colony Ave., Union Grove, 4-7 p.m. Thursday, April 20 (dine in or carryout). Tickets cost $10 or $5 for children. Presented by Union Grove Lions Club with proceeds benefiting Union Grove Boy Scout Troop 350.

APRIL 21-22

Rummage and Bake Sale: American Legion, 1027 New St., Union Grove, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, April 21, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 22. Food and a cash bar will also be available. Presented by American Legion Auxiliary Unit 171 to support veterans and active military personnel and their families.

APRIL 22

Earth Day Plant Sale: Eco-Justice Center, 7133 Michna Road, Caledonia, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 22. A variety of spring vegetable and herb plants will be sold.

All Carryout Pork Chop Dinner: Yorkville United Methodist Church, 17645 Old Yorkville Road, Yorkville, 3-6 p.m. Saturday, April 22. Car hops will deliver orders to cars. Options are a two-chop complete dinner or a pork chop only package of four grilled chops. Each option costs $18 if paid in advance, or $20 at time of pick-up. The dinner includes two flame-grilled pork chops, baked potato, baked beans, coleslaw, chunky applesauce, roll and homemade dessert. To reserve a dinner/package, go to yumc.org, call the church office at 262-878-2388 (leave name and number) or visit the church.

Comedy Night: Infusino’s Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive, 6 p.m. Saturday, April 22 (doors at 5:30 p.m.). Tickets cost $55. Featuring a performance by ComedySportz, 50/50 raffle, wine pull, gift card tree raffle and the Patton Family Dollhouse Raffle. For tickets, go to bit.ly/3Gd61o9. This is a fundraiser for Big Sisters of Greater Racine Inc.

APRIL 23

Sunday Funday: Marci’s On Main, 236 Main St., 1-6 p.m. Sunday, April 22. The event includes live music, spin the wheel bingo and a celebrity bartender. Proceeds will go to the care of Atticus Finch, a Labrador retriever service dog working under District Attorney Patricia Hanson at the Racine County Courthouse. He is an assistant for people who may need him including victims, witnesses, officers, defendants, family members and employees.

APRIL 26-27

Chocolate Sale: Experience Burlington office, 113 E. Chestnut St., Burlington, noon-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, April 27, while supplies last. Nestle Toll House morsels will be sold for $2 a bag (five-bag minimum and 24-bag limit). Payment is cash or check (payable to BACC).

APRIL 27-MAY 27

Spring Greenhouse Sale: Shepherds College, 1805 15th Ave., Union Grove, Thursday-Saturday, April 27-May 27. Sale hours are 1-5 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat. and May 29. Featuring hanging baskets, decorative planters, annuals, perennials, succulents, herb, and vegetables. Also available will be birdhouse gourds, spring wreaths, silk floral arrangements and porch signs handmade by the Shepherds College horticulture students. Proceeds support the education of students with intellectual and developmental disabilities at Shepherds College.

APRIL 27-29

Spring Book Sale: Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., Thursday through Saturday, April 27-29. Early access for Friends of the Racine Public Library is from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday. To become a member, go to racinelibrary.info/friends or sign up at the sale ($10 yearly fee or $15 for families). Public hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Thousands of books, movies, music albums, art, toys and games will be sold. Proceeds support the library.

APRIL 29

Pancake Day: Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., 6 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, April 29. Pancake Day tickets are available in advance for $8 online and $10 at the door. Go to bit.ly/3KvoFd6. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes with sausage, coffee, and juice or milk. Local live entertainment will be performed throughout the day. The lineup: Eric Carlson, 7-7:45 a.m.; Rocky Rose/Montessori School, 8-8:45 a.m.; Elvis impersonator, 9-9:45 a.m.; Daniel and His 3 A.M. Saints, 10-10:45 a.m.; Would You Kindly?, 11-11:45 a.m.; Betsy Ade & the Well-Known Strangers, noon-12:45 p.m.; Ghost In Color, 1-1:45 p.m.; Mark Paffrath, 2-2:45 p.m. The Montessori Craft Fair will also be on-site. Proceeds from this fundraiser will go back to the community with an emphasis on the youth.

Country Crafts 'N Cook'n Salad Luncheon: North Cape Lutheran Church, 2644 124th St., Franksville, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, April 29. Featuring an all-you-can-eat salad buffet luncheon. Tickets cost $15 or $6 for ages 4-12. Call Barb Welch at 262-498-0393 for reservations for groups of eight or more. A bake sale, crafters and vendors will be open from 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Rock for Vets: Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave., Yorkville, Saturday, April 29. Opening ceremony begins at 4 p.m. Live music at 5 p.m. will be provided by by Tallan with special guest, Wednesday’s Child, Rock Legacy, Taunting Richard and Fall Hazard. There will be cash and table raffles, a Rockin’ Rides Bike Show and food for sale. Presented by Veterans of America Motorcycle Club.

MAY 14

Mother's Day Brunch: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday, May 14. Costs are $45 for adults and $35 for children. There is no charge for ages 2 and younger. The catered brunch menu includes scrambled eggs, pancakes, sausage, hash browns and fruit. The event also includes a giraffe encounter, flower for mom, commemorative photo and crafts for kids to create for mom. For reservations, go to racinezoo.org.

ONGOING