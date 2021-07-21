What's Going On (copy)

What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Send information via email to Loreen Mohr at Lmohr@journaltimes.com or mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403. Events can also be added to the online calendar at journaltimes.com/events. Select the Community/Fundraisers category.
WEDNESDAY
Roar & Pour: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 28. Tickets cost $30 or $20 for a nondrinker and must be purchased in advance. Featuring beer samplings from The Racine Brewing Co., hors d’oeuvres, animal ambassador encounter and Racine Zoo beer glass souvenir. Go to racinezoo.org.
JULY 31
Small Plates Big Hearts: A fundraiser for BeLeaf Survivors/Sexual Assault Services featuring a food crawl in Downtown Racine, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, July 31. Participants will sample diverse foods offered by eight local restaurants. Tickets cost $50 each or $90 for a couple and will be on sale until July 24. Go to beleafsurvivors.org or call Karen Fetherston at 262-664-3543.
AUG. 25
Roar & Pour: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25. Tickets cost $30 or $20 for a nondrinker and must be purchased in advance. Featuring beer samplings from Mob Craft Beer, hors d’oeuvres, animal ambassador encounter and Racine Zoo beer glass souvenir. Go to racinezoo.org.
AUG. 7
Kiwanis Club of West Racine Rummage Sale: Farmer’s Market @2210, 2210 Rapids Drive, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7. Household items, kitchen gadgets, books, tools, home décor and small furniture will be sold. Kiwanis Club of West Racine members will also hold a cash raffle with two prizes of 25% of the pot.
AUG. 8
Pork Chop Dinner and Auction: St. Mary's Dover, 23209 Church Road, Dover, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8. A two-pork chop dinner is $20. Tickets, available at the door, include a raffle entry with cash prizes. Carryout is also available. The event will also include a live auction at 12:30 p.m., silent auction, games, outdoor music, garden tractor pulls, four-wheel pulls, kids tractor pull, pie auction, antique tractor show, bake sale, farmers market, petting zoo and bouncy house.
AUG. 18
Lutherdale Fest Quilt Auction: Lutherdale Bible Camp, N7891 Highway 12, Elkhorn, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, or until all quilts are sold. The quilt auction, conducted by professional auctioneer Gary Finley, starts at 10 a.m. Featuring more than 300 donated quilts of all sizes, wall hangings and table runners handmade by hundreds of quilters from Wisconsin, Illinois, Idaho, and Florida. View the quilts online at lutherdale.org. Food will be available.
AUG. 28
Whiskers and Whiskey: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St. 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28. Tickets cost $100. Featuring hors d’oeuvres, five-course gourmet dinner, whiskey sampling, silent auction and animal presentation. Reservations are required by Aug. 25. Go to racinezoo.org.
ONGOING
Maple Syrup Sale: Hawthorn Hollow, 880 Green Bay Road, Somers, is selling maple syrup that they make from their trees. Light, medium and dark bottles of syrup are available for $12. To place an order, call 262-552-8196 or email Lsmith@hawthornhollow.org.
Caledonia Conservancy Cookie Collection Recipe Book: The Caledonia Conservancy is selling a recipe book featuring recipes of cookies usually served at the annual holiday party. The book contain more than 115 cookie recipes, family-favorites submitted by Caledonia Conservancy supporters, and even includes a few recipes for four-legged friends (horses, dogs, goats and donkeys). The cost is $15. Go to caledoniaconservancy.org/product-page/cookie-recipe-book.