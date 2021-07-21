What's Going On (copy)

AUG. 18

Lutherdale Fest Quilt Auction: Lutherdale Bible Camp, N7891 Highway 12, Elkhorn, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, or until all quilts are sold. The quilt auction, conducted by professional auctioneer Gary Finley, starts at 10 a.m. Featuring more than 300 donated quilts of all sizes, wall hangings and table runners handmade by hundreds of quilters from Wisconsin, Illinois, Idaho, and Florida. View the quilts online at lutherdale.org. Food will be available.

AUG. 28

Whiskers and Whiskey: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St. 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28. Tickets cost $100. Featuring hors d’oeuvres, five-course gourmet dinner, whiskey sampling, silent auction and animal presentation. Reservations are required by Aug. 25. Go to racinezoo.org.

ONGOING

Maple Syrup Sale: Hawthorn Hollow, 880 Green Bay Road, Somers, is selling maple syrup that they make from their trees. Light, medium and dark bottles of syrup are available for $12. To place an order, call 262-552-8196 or email Lsmith@hawthornhollow.org.