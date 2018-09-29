“What’s Going On” includes upcoming one-time events in and around Racine County such as breakfasts, dinners, car washes, rummage sales, parties and dances intended to be money-raisers by or in behalf of nonprofit community organizations, either held or requiring reservations within the next two weeks. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Announcements may only be used one time. Send information to the Online Calendar at www.journaltimes.com/calendar and select Benefit & Fundraiser under sections; mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; fax to Loreen Mohr, 262-631-1780; or send email to lmohr@journaltimes.com.
THROUGH OCT. 5
Silent Auction: Artists Gallery, 401 Main St., through Oct. 5. The silent auction is an annual fundraising event to help support the nonprofit gallery celebrating its 20-year anniversary this year. People can bid on original art from gallery members. Bids start at $15 and must be submitted at an even dollar amount. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
TODAY
Bryce Dombrowski Fundraiser: Raymond Town Hall, 2255 76th St., Raymond, noon-7 p.m. today. Proceeds will go to Bryce Dombrowski, a 23-year-old former Racine resident who was injured in a swimming accident. The fundraiser will include a spaghetti dinner from 3 to 7 p.m. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $8 for children. Beer, soda and water will be available. A bake sale will be held as well as raffles and a silent auction. Winners will be drawn at 7 p.m. A bags tournament will also be held at 1 p.m. The cost is $25 for a team of two.
On June 23, Dombrowski, of Ripon, was injured in a swimming accident that left him with no feeling in his lower body. After being at University Hospital in Madison, he is now at the Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago. Proceeds will go to medical and travel expenses for Dombrowski.
Pints for Pups: The Depot, 11402 Highway G, Caledonia, 1-4 p.m. today. The Depot will make a donation to Woof Gang Rescue animal rescue and adoption organization for every pint of beer purchased. The person purchasing the beer will get to keep the glass. Cash donations and dog supplies will also be accepted. Woof Gang Rescue will also have two dogs on site that will be available for adoption.
Book Sale: Graham Public Library, 1215 Main St., Union Grove, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. today. A $5 bag sale will be held. Bags are provided by the library.
THURSDAY
Jewelry Sale: Ascension-All Saints Sturtevant Room, 3821 Spring St., 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13. Lionne Designs jewelry will be sold including handcrafted sterling silver and 14k gold-filled designs set with gems and natural stones. All forms of payment are accepted. A portion of the proceeds benefit the Volunteers in Partnership with Ascension-All Saints which in turn supports program and equipment needs of Ascension All Saints Hospital.
FRIDAY
Cookin’ Out with the K-9s Public Art Auction: Johnson Foundation at Wingspread, 33 E. 4 Mile Road, Wind Point, 5-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14. Tickets are $40 each or two for $75 (food and cocktails included). Public art auction of the statues in the Downtown Racine Corp.’s public art display, “K-9 Heroes of Racine County.” The evening will also include live music, food and cocktails and meeting the K-9s with their handlers. For tickets, call 262-634-6002 or email Lfarrington@racinedowntown.com. Online bidding of the 25 dogs is live at www.racinedowntown.com/auctions.
SEPT. 29
All-You-Can-Eat Fish Boil: North Cape Lutheran Church, 2644 Raynor Ave. (between highways K and 5 Mile Road), Raymond, 3:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29. The meal includes boneless skinless ocean cod with melted butter, new jacketed potatoes, boiled carrots, onions, beverage and homemade dessert. People will be able to watch the outdoor chefs at work while listening to live music. Advance tickets cost $13 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-11; $15 and $6 at the door. There is no charge for ages 5 and younger. Reservations are accepted for groups of 10 or more. For advance tickets or reservations, call the church office at 262-835-2206. Leave a message with name and desired number of tickets.
NOV. 10
Autumn Silhouette Gala: Faith Hope & Love, an organization dedicated to helping children in crisis throughout southeastern Wisconsin, will hold its annual black-tie fundraising event, “Autumn Silhouette Gala,” as a masquerade ball from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at Festival Hall, 5 fifth St.
The evening will include an announcement from the founders of Faith Hope & Love, a seated catered dinner, live aerial artists, jazz music by the Kal Bergendahl Project, an art gallery and silent auction. The keynote speaker will be Dr. John DeGarmo.
Attire is black-tie and masks are encouraged. Early bird tickets cost $50 or $450 for a table of 10. After the early bird option, tickets cost $75 per person or $675 for a table of 10. Tickets must be purchased by Nov. 1. For tickets, go to http://www.fhlforkids.org. Proceeds will benefit Faith, Hope and Love and its mission.
