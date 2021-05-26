WATERFORD — What better way to enjoy the front end of a summer weekend than by sitting along the banks of the Fox River listening to live music.

From 6:30 to 9 p.m. every other Thursday evening, June 3 through Aug. 26, the public will have the opportunity to enjoy Waterford River Rhythms for its 15th season.

Eight free concerts this season featuring a variety of regional acts as well as a national act, will be held in Waterford’s Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St., right on the Fox River. People are invited to bring their lawn chairs, blankets and picnic fare and settle in for an evening of entertainment and relaxation.

The current lineup:

June 3: Doo-Wop Daddies

June 17: Damon Fowler (blues)

June 24: Head East (national act)

July 1: TBA

July 15: Bobby Friss (classic rock)

July 29: Trippin’ Billies (Dave Matthews tribute)

Aug. 12: Gravity — The John Mayer Experience

Aug. 26: Hillbilly Casino (rockabilly)

The Cotton Exchange will be the exclusive food vendor for all shows and the Racine Brewing Co. will be selling craft beer.