Waterford River Rhythms lineup set

WATERFORD — What better way to ease into a summer weekend than by sitting along the banks of a rolling river, and listening to live music under the stars? From 6:30 to 9 p.m. on select dates, the public will have that opportunity courtesy of Waterford River Rhythms.

Free concerts featuring a variety of regional acts will be held in Waterford’s Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St., on the Fox River. People are invited to bring their lawn chairs, blankets and picnic fare and settle in for an evening of entertainment and relaxation. Social distance guidelines will be followed.

Started in 2007 by Waterford resident and businessman Al Sikora, the River Rhythms series has become a treasured, seasonal tradition that draws music fans from Milwaukee and Illinois, as well as throughout Racine County. The lineup of 2020 performers:se

Aug. 13 — The Jimmys (rhythm and blues)

Aug. 20 — Gravity: The John Mayer Experience

Aug. 27 — Kashmir (Led Zeppelin tribute)

The food vendor for all of the shows is Cotton Exchange. Ample street parking is available throughout the immediate area. There is also the municipal parking lot next to the fire/police building (short walk across the bridge).

For updated information, go to waterfordriverrhythms.org.

