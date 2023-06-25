WATERFORD — The Tichigan Lake Lions Club in partnership with Waterford High School will host Waterford Balloonfest from 5:45 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at Waterford Town Park on Jensen Parkway.
This festival features an eclectic mix of hot air balloons, live music, food and local vendors. The schedule of events:
6-7:30 a.m.: Hot air balloon mass ascension launch window
Noon-6 p.m.: Helicopter rides, Craft Fair and Kids Fun Zone
Noon-8 p.m.: Drone races
5-8 p.m.: Tethered balloon rides
6-7:30 p.m.: Mass ascension launch window
8:30-9:15 p.m.: Balloon night glow at dusk
Well-socialized and leashed are allowed. Parking costs $10 (cash only).