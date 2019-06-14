Valedictorian: Lindsey Paulin
Salutatorian: John Olson
Academic Excellence Scholarship: Lindsey Paulin
Arizona State University Scholarship: Skyler Friedman
Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design Board of Trustees Scholarship: Mikayla Cartagena
Community Women’s Club Scholarship: Sanaa Hill
Cor Ad Cor Award - Edgewood College: Robert Peterson
Loyola University Chicago scholarships: Sanaa Hill
Edgewood College Grant: Robert Peterson
Gateway President’s Opportunity Scholarship: Melanie Mata
Gateway to Success Scholarship: Araya Chaffee
University of Wisconsin-Madison Great People Scholarship: Lillian Schoone
Herb Kohl Student Initiative Scholarship: Sanaa Hill
Edgewood College Heritage Scholarship: Robert Peterson
Kiwanis Club of Racine Scholarship: Melanie Mata
Missouri Southern State University Excellence Scholarship: Skyler Friedman
Milwaukee School of Engineering Merit Scholarship: Mollie Svatek
Perkins Family Scholarship: Dylan Jensen
University of Wisconsin-Stout Polytechnic Scholarship: Alexander Wampole
Racine Administrators Association Scholarship: Isabella Perez-Kucza, Dalon Williams
Racine Local Business Scholarship: Sanaa Hill, Jessalyn Reschke
Ralph Jaeschke Scholarship: Jared Mai
Roy Moralez Memorial Scholarship: Melanie Mata
The Original La’James College Scholarship: Courtney Thompson
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Alumni Association Memorial Scholarship: Elaina Milkie
Walden Founders Scholarship: Kali Ramirez
Walter Curtis Palmer Scholarship: Kali Ramirez, Veronica Smith
Yolanda Jones Memorial Scholarship: Sanaa Hill
