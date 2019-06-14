{{featured_button_text}}

Valedictorian: Lindsey Paulin

Salutatorian: John Olson

Academic Excellence Scholarship: Lindsey Paulin

Arizona State University Scholarship: Skyler Friedman

Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design Board of Trustees Scholarship: Mikayla Cartagena

Community Women’s Club Scholarship: Sanaa Hill

Cor Ad Cor Award - Edgewood College: Robert Peterson

Loyola University Chicago scholarships: Sanaa Hill

Edgewood College Grant: Robert Peterson

Gateway President’s Opportunity Scholarship: Melanie Mata

Gateway to Success Scholarship: Araya Chaffee

University of Wisconsin-Madison Great People Scholarship: Lillian Schoone

Herb Kohl Student Initiative Scholarship: Sanaa Hill

Edgewood College Heritage Scholarship: Robert Peterson

Kiwanis Club of Racine Scholarship: Melanie Mata

Missouri Southern State University Excellence Scholarship: Skyler Friedman

Milwaukee School of Engineering Merit Scholarship: Mollie Svatek

Perkins Family Scholarship: Dylan Jensen

University of Wisconsin-Stout Polytechnic Scholarship: Alexander Wampole

Racine Administrators Association Scholarship: Isabella Perez-Kucza, Dalon Williams

Racine Local Business Scholarship: Sanaa Hill, Jessalyn Reschke

Ralph Jaeschke Scholarship: Jared Mai

Roy Moralez Memorial Scholarship: Melanie Mata

The Original La’James College Scholarship: Courtney Thompson

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Alumni Association Memorial Scholarship: Elaina Milkie

Walden Founders Scholarship: Kali Ramirez

Walter Curtis Palmer Scholarship: Kali Ramirez, Veronica Smith

Yolanda Jones Memorial Scholarship: Sanaa Hill

