RACINE — The candidates for graduation at Walden III High School are: Haydn Amason, Sebastian Anguiano, Kamil Bharvani, Mikayla Brim, Jayden Cainion, Mikayla Cartagena, Araya Chaffee, Matthew Chamberlain, Brian Cruz, Alexis DeLaat, Talon Doty, Brandon Ellis, Sarah Fenn, Emily Fink, Skyler Friedman, Trevor Gerber, Gabriella Haen, Madison Hansen, Sean Hansen, Rylie Heller, Dakota Henderson, Christopher Herrera, Sanaa Hill, Dylan Jensen, Alexander Knowles, Sydney Koceja, Edward Lauerman, April Londre, Jared Mai, Melanie Mata, Zoriah Mayfield, Elaina Milkie, Kei’Anthony Mitchell, Ashley Mooney, Justin Nguyen, John Olson, Nadia Olson, Lindsey Paulin, Isabella Perez-Kucza, Robert Peterson, Cedrick Price Jr., Kali Ramirez, Lydiana Remster, Jessalyn Reschke, Guldfredo Eric Reyna, Lillian Schoone, Abigail Senzig, Veronica Smith, Gryphon Steberl, Mollie Svatek, Courtney Thompson, Kimberly Tinker, Nash Turner Jr., Naudiya Tye, Joseph Urick III, Yukinojo Walz, Alexander Wampole, Julia Wernicke, Dalon Williams and Jade Wright.
