Volunteer Opportunities
These volunteer opportunities are available:

VOLUNTEER COORDINATOR: The Racine Urban Garden Network needs a volunteer coordinator to coordinate sending messages to volunteers about opportunities and to keep a current list or database of current volunteers. Training is provided. Contact Michelle Ortwein, 262-886-9612 or via email, mortwein@volunteerracine.org.

ARTIST FAIR: Volunteers are needed for the Starving Artists Fair on Sunday, Aug. 1. Opportunities include setting up, runners, Kids Corner, handing our brochures and breakdown. Contact Jill Castillo at jillmcast@live.com or call 262-639-2149.

