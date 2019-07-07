Racine County Veterans Office. Workforce Solutions, 1717 Taylor Ave., Racine. 262-638-6702. Helps veterans and their dependents apply for a wide array of benefits. racinecounty.com/government/veterans-services.
Disabled Veterans Employment Representatives. Workforce Solutions, 1717 Taylor Ave., Racine. Call 262-638-6564. Offered by State of Wisconsin. Full array of employment services. All persons are encouraged to come to the resource room to inquire about services that are available. Register at www.jobcenterofwisconsin.com.
Veterans Center (formerly VFW), 820 Main St., Racine. 262-632-5536. Meeting place for all veterans, with lounge (Foxhole Lounge) and restaurant facilities. www.racineveterans.org (click on Foxhole Lounge).
Veterans Housing & Recovery Program-Union Grove. Southern Wisconsin Center campus, 21425 Spring St., Cottage 16, Union Grove. 262-878-9151. Transitional living facility for veterans who are homeless or at risk of being homeless. www.dva.state.wi.us/Ben-Homeless.asp or www.vafvets.org.
Veterans Resource Center. 1300 S. Green Bay Road, Suite 102, Mount Pleasant. 262-633-5180. Assistance in providing housing for homeless veterans. www.cvivet.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.