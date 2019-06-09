Valedictorian: Alexis Daigle
Salutatorian: Samuel Beyer
Alice Aber Smith Scholarship: Erica Saunders
Alice Larsen Kurland Memorial Scholarship: Keith Storm-Voltz
Alverno College scholarships: Hannah Muszynski
American Roller Company Scholarship: Nathan Koch
Aurora Health Care Scholarship: Clara McDonald, Hailey Sanders
Baylor University scholarships: Samuel Beyer
Bronco Booster Club Scholarship: Connor Brown, Katie Fruth, Will Painter, Nolan Rampulla, Samantha Whybark
Bronco Select Baseball Scholarship: William Painter, Saidie Regep
Bud and Mary Androff Scholarship: Ethan Hansen, Kelly Koerber, Julia Stritesky
Carroll University Voorhees Scholarship: Kaitlyn Navin
Carthage College scholarships: Owen Beck, Brian Dean, Benjamin Blake
Cedarville University One Campus Leadership Scholarship: Erica Saunders
Coastal Carolina PGA Golf Management University Award: Nathan Koch
Community State Bank of Union Grove Scholarship: Alexis Daigle, Joseph Ditscheit, Calvin Obermeyer, Elly Passehl
Concordia University: Wisconsin Regents Scholarship: Tyberius Neideffer
DePaul University scholarships: Kaitlyn Hribar
Dr. Jim Simonds Memorial Scholarship: Kelly Koerber
Ed and Rosa DeMeulenaere Scholarship: Paige Betthauser, Leah Willkomm
Elmer Fuller Memorial Scholarship: Keith Storm-Voltz
Eugene and Carolyn Molinaro Scholarship: John Matuszek
Gateway Promise Scholarship: Tyler Green, Tyler Hoegsted, Danielle Jones
Haas Grant Scholarship: Jacob Ailes, Molly Gerschwiler, Adam Gulan, Jarrin Raig
Hazel Nowinski Scholarship Fund: Paige Betthauser, Dillon Brixius, Brian Dean, Allison Erickson, Grace Klawinski, Kelly Koerber, Clara McDonald, Hannah Muszynski, Elisabeth Piper, Nolan Rampulla, Alaina Rasmussen, Hailey Sanders, Gabriella Sanfelipe, Erica Saunders, Keith Storm-Voltz, Leah Willkomm
James Wunsch Memorial Scholarship: Paige Betthauser
Jim and Carla Wilks Scholarship: Abygail Boyle, Nathan Koch, Daphne Sieg
John Brenner Memorial YMCA Swim Team Scholarship: Paige Betthauser
Kiwanis Club of Racine: Megan Billmyer
Kiwanis Club of Union Grove Scholarship: Paige Betthauser, Abygail Boyle, Kelly Koerber
Leopold K. Kerschitz (“Mr. K”) Scholarship: Samuel Beyer, Connor Brown, Ethan Evans, Nathan Koch, Morgan Lekschas
Liz George Witkowski Memorial Scholarship sponsored by George/Witkowski Families: Kelly Koerber
Liz George Witkowski Scholarship sponsored by UGES PTO: Alexis Daigle
Marian Klug Memorial Scholarship: Keith Storm-Voltz
MIAD Board of Trustees Scholarship: Allison Erickson, Makayla Nelson
Michael J. Young Memorial Scholarship: Dillon Brixius
North Shore Bank of Union Grove Scholarship: Paige Betthauser
Pere Marquette Scholarship: John Matuszek
Racine County 4-H Scholarship: Paige Betthauser, Megan Billmyer, Nathan Grimes
Racine County Agriculture Society Scholarship: Paige Betthauser, Katie Fruth, Nathan Grimes
Raymond 4-H Scholarship: Tara Abramson, Paige Betthauser, Kelly Koerber
Raymond Community and Business Organization Scholarship: Ethan Hansen, Kelley Koerber, Elisabeth Piper, Keith Storm-Voltz
Ruzicka Homburg Memorial Scholarship: Ethan Hansen, Kelly Koerber
Southern Illinois University scholarships: Elisabeth Piper
St. Norbert College scholarships: Carson Lapointe, Hailey Sanders
T. L. Bewick Scholarship: Paige Betthauser
Union Grove Area Business Scholarship: Abygail Boyle, Molly Bryson, Brian Dean, Nathan Koch, Lyndsey Wensing
Union Grove Lioness Scholarship: Leah Willkomm
Union Grove Lioness-Ethel Heinz Memorial Scholarship: Braden Graham
Union Grove Lions Club Scholarship: Dillon Brixius, Hannah Muszynski, Hailey Sanders, Gabriella Sanfelipe
Union Grove Lodge 288 Masonic Scholarship: Paige Betthauser, Abygail Boyle
Union Grove Union High School Education Association Scholarship: Hailey Sanders
United States Air Force ROTC Scholarship: Abygail Boyle
United States Army ROTC Scholarship: Katie Fruth
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Chancellors Award: Anna Truebenbach
University of Wisconsin-Platteville Academic Merit Scholarship: Tara Abramson, Hunter Christman, Jakob Johnson, James Mutter
University of Wisconsin-Stout scholarships: Kaleb Beck, Terra McMahon, Richard Fonk, Drake Phillips, Calvin Obermeyer
William E. Meredith Culligan Water Scholarship: Kelly Koerber
Wisconsin Academic Excellence Scholarship: Alexis Daigle, Morgan Lekschas
Wisconsin Technical Excellence Scholarship: Tyler Green, Anthony Markey
Yorkville 4-H Scholarship: Nathan Grimes
