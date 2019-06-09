{{featured_button_text}}

Valedictorian: Alexis Daigle

Salutatorian: Samuel Beyer

Alice Aber Smith Scholarship: Erica Saunders

Alice Larsen Kurland Memorial Scholarship: Keith Storm-Voltz

Alverno College scholarships: Hannah Muszynski

American Roller Company Scholarship: Nathan Koch

Aurora Health Care Scholarship: Clara McDonald, Hailey Sanders

Baylor University scholarships: Samuel Beyer

Bronco Booster Club Scholarship: Connor Brown, Katie Fruth, Will Painter, Nolan Rampulla, Samantha Whybark

Bronco Select Baseball Scholarship: William Painter, Saidie Regep

Bud and Mary Androff Scholarship: Ethan Hansen, Kelly Koerber, Julia Stritesky

Carroll University Voorhees Scholarship: Kaitlyn Navin

Carthage College scholarships: Owen Beck, Brian Dean, Benjamin Blake

Cedarville University One Campus Leadership Scholarship: Erica Saunders

Coastal Carolina PGA Golf Management University Award: Nathan Koch

Community State Bank of Union Grove Scholarship: Alexis Daigle, Joseph Ditscheit, Calvin Obermeyer, Elly Passehl

Concordia University: Wisconsin Regents Scholarship: Tyberius Neideffer

DePaul University scholarships: Kaitlyn Hribar

Dr. Jim Simonds Memorial Scholarship: Kelly Koerber

Ed and Rosa DeMeulenaere Scholarship: Paige Betthauser, Leah Willkomm

Elmer Fuller Memorial Scholarship: Keith Storm-Voltz

Eugene and Carolyn Molinaro Scholarship: John Matuszek

Gateway Promise Scholarship: Tyler Green, Tyler Hoegsted, Danielle Jones

Haas Grant Scholarship: Jacob Ailes, Molly Gerschwiler, Adam Gulan, Jarrin Raig

Hazel Nowinski Scholarship Fund: Paige Betthauser, Dillon Brixius, Brian Dean, Allison Erickson, Grace Klawinski, Kelly Koerber, Clara McDonald, Hannah Muszynski, Elisabeth Piper, Nolan Rampulla, Alaina Rasmussen, Hailey Sanders, Gabriella Sanfelipe, Erica Saunders, Keith Storm-Voltz, Leah Willkomm

James Wunsch Memorial Scholarship: Paige Betthauser

Jim and Carla Wilks Scholarship: Abygail Boyle, Nathan Koch, Daphne Sieg

John Brenner Memorial YMCA Swim Team Scholarship: Paige Betthauser

Kiwanis Club of Racine: Megan Billmyer

Kiwanis Club of Union Grove Scholarship: Paige Betthauser, Abygail Boyle, Kelly Koerber

Leopold K. Kerschitz (“Mr. K”) Scholarship: Samuel Beyer, Connor Brown, Ethan Evans, Nathan Koch, Morgan Lekschas

Liz George Witkowski Memorial Scholarship sponsored by George/Witkowski Families: Kelly Koerber

Liz George Witkowski Scholarship sponsored by UGES PTO: Alexis Daigle

Marian Klug Memorial Scholarship: Keith Storm-Voltz

MIAD Board of Trustees Scholarship: Allison Erickson, Makayla Nelson

Michael J. Young Memorial Scholarship: Dillon Brixius

North Shore Bank of Union Grove Scholarship: Paige Betthauser

Pere Marquette Scholarship: John Matuszek

Racine County 4-H Scholarship: Paige Betthauser, Megan Billmyer, Nathan Grimes

Racine County Agriculture Society Scholarship: Paige Betthauser, Katie Fruth, Nathan Grimes

Raymond 4-H Scholarship: Tara Abramson, Paige Betthauser, Kelly Koerber

Raymond Community and Business Organization Scholarship: Ethan Hansen, Kelley Koerber, Elisabeth Piper, Keith Storm-Voltz

Ruzicka Homburg Memorial Scholarship: Ethan Hansen, Kelly Koerber

Southern Illinois University scholarships: Elisabeth Piper

St. Norbert College scholarships: Carson Lapointe, Hailey Sanders

T. L. Bewick Scholarship: Paige Betthauser

Union Grove Area Business Scholarship: Abygail Boyle, Molly Bryson, Brian Dean, Nathan Koch, Lyndsey Wensing

Union Grove Lioness Scholarship: Leah Willkomm

Union Grove Lioness-Ethel Heinz Memorial Scholarship: Braden Graham

Union Grove Lions Club Scholarship: Dillon Brixius, Hannah Muszynski, Hailey Sanders, Gabriella Sanfelipe

Union Grove Lodge 288 Masonic Scholarship: Paige Betthauser, Abygail Boyle

Union Grove Union High School Education Association Scholarship: Hailey Sanders

United States Air Force ROTC Scholarship: Abygail Boyle

United States Army ROTC Scholarship: Katie Fruth

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Chancellors Award: Anna Truebenbach

University of Wisconsin-Platteville Academic Merit Scholarship: Tara Abramson, Hunter Christman, Jakob Johnson, James Mutter

University of Wisconsin-Stout scholarships: Kaleb Beck, Terra McMahon, Richard Fonk, Drake Phillips, Calvin Obermeyer

William E. Meredith Culligan Water Scholarship: Kelly Koerber

Wisconsin Academic Excellence Scholarship: Alexis Daigle, Morgan Lekschas

Wisconsin Technical Excellence Scholarship: Tyler Green, Anthony Markey

Yorkville 4-H Scholarship: Nathan Grimes

