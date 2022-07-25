'Turkey and the Kurds' is lecture topic

SOMERS — Adventures in Lifelong Learning (ALL), an organization of mostly retired people ages 55 and older, offers free lectures on various topics. “Turkey and the Kurds” is the topic at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1. Elizabeth Brownson, associate professor of history at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, will present.

Why don’t the Kurds, the world’s largest stateless nation of some 30 million, have their own state? Who are the Kurds? Were they once the residents or rulers of Kurdistan? How and why has Turkey discriminated against and at times persecuted Kurds since becoming a state? What is the PKK and why is it struggling against Turkey? This talk will address all of these questions and examine Kurds’ status in Turkey since WWI. It will also discuss other major trends in Turkey since its founding.