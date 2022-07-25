 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'Turkey and the Kurds' is lecture topic

  • 0

SOMERS — Adventures in Lifelong Learning (ALL), an organization of mostly retired people ages 55 and older, offers free lectures on various topics. “Turkey and the Kurds” is the topic at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1. Elizabeth Brownson, associate professor of history at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, will present.

Why don’t the Kurds, the world’s largest stateless nation of some 30 million, have their own state? Who are the Kurds? Were they once the residents or rulers of Kurdistan? How and why has Turkey discriminated against and at times persecuted Kurds since becoming a state? What is the PKK and why is it struggling against Turkey? This talk will address all of these questions and examine Kurds’ status in Turkey since WWI. It will also discuss other major trends in Turkey since its founding.

For more information, call the ALL office at 262-595-2793 or go to uwp.edu/aLL.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News