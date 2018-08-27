Today's Highlight:
On Aug. 29, 2005, Hurricane Katrina hit the Gulf Coast near Buras, Louisiana, bringing floods that devastated New Orleans. More than 1,800 people in the region died.
On this date:
In 1862, the Bureau of Engraving and Printing began operations at the United States Treasury.
In 1864, the Democratic National Convention, which nominated Maj. Gen. George B. McClellan for president, opened in Chicago.
In 1877, the second president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Brigham Young, died in Salt Lake City, Utah, at age 76.
In 1910, Korean Emperor Sunjong abdicated as the Japan-Korea Annexation Treaty went into effect.
In 1944, 15,000 American troops of the 28th Infantry Division marched down the Champs Elysees in Paris as the French capital continued to celebrate its liberation from the Nazis.
In 1957, the Senate gave final congressional approval to a Civil Rights Act after South Carolina Sen. Strom Thurmond (then a Democrat) ended a filibuster that had lasted 24 hours.
In 1958, pop superstar Michael Jackson was born in Gary, Indiana.
In 1962, Malvin R. Goode began covering the United Nations for ABC-TV, becoming network television's first black reporter.
In 1964, Roy Orbison's single "Oh, Pretty Woman" was released on the Monument label.
In 1965, Gemini 5, carrying astronauts Gordon Cooper and Charles "Pete" Conrad, splashed down in the Atlantic after 8 days in space.
In 1972, swimmer Mark Spitz of the United States won the third of his seven gold medals at the Munich Olympics, finishing first in the 200-meter freestyle.
In 1996, the Democratic National Convention in Chicago nominated Al Gore for a second term as vice president.
Ten years ago: Republican presidential nominee John McCain picked Sarah Palin, a maverick conservative who had been governor of Alaska for less than two years, to be his running mate.
Five years ago: In a sweeping new policy statement, the Justice Department said it would not stand in the way of states that wanted to legalize, tax and regulate marijuana as long as there were effective controls to keep marijuana away from kids, the black market and federal property.
One year ago: North Korea flew a ballistic missile designed to carry a nuclear payload over Japan, likely the country's longest-ever launch; President Donald Trump said "all options are on the table" for a U.S. response.
Thought for Today: "People are very open-minded about new things — as long as they're exactly like the old ones." — Charles F. Kettering, American inventor (1876-1958).
