Valedictorian: Madyson Chao

Salutatorian: Madisen Johnson

Academic Excellence Scholarship: Madyson Chao

Achievement Scholarship: Elijah Stork

Bucky Badger Grant: Madyson Chao

Bud and Mary Androff Scholarship: Easton Williams

Catherine and Virginia Tenuta Scholarship: Madisen Johnson

Concordia Presidential scholarship and grant: Easton Williams

Dean’s Scholarship: Rachel Kegerreis

Dennis Barry Strive Scholarship: Easton Williams

Gateway President’s Opportunity Scholarship: Mercede Baca

Go Buckeye Grant: Joshua Mioduszewski

Joseph Buchanan Scholarship: Noemi Norman

Luther Promise Guarantee: Easton Williams

Milwaukee School of Engineering scholarships and grants: Elijah Stork, Joshua Zess

PTA Scholarship: Easton Williams

Racine Administrators Association Scholarship: Jalah Burns, Madisen Johnson

Scarlet and Gray Grant: Joshua Mioduszewski

University of Wisconsin-Madison grants: Dayzi Brown, Madyson Chao

Walter Curtis Palmer Scholarship: Dayzi Brown, Madisen Johnson

Wisconsin Grant: Madyson Chao

