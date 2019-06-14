Valedictorian: Madyson Chao
Salutatorian: Madisen Johnson
Academic Excellence Scholarship: Madyson Chao
Achievement Scholarship: Elijah Stork
Bucky Badger Grant: Madyson Chao
Bud and Mary Androff Scholarship: Easton Williams
Catherine and Virginia Tenuta Scholarship: Madisen Johnson
Concordia Presidential scholarship and grant: Easton Williams
Dean’s Scholarship: Rachel Kegerreis
Dennis Barry Strive Scholarship: Easton Williams
Gateway President’s Opportunity Scholarship: Mercede Baca
Go Buckeye Grant: Joshua Mioduszewski
Joseph Buchanan Scholarship: Noemi Norman
Luther Promise Guarantee: Easton Williams
Milwaukee School of Engineering scholarships and grants: Elijah Stork, Joshua Zess
PTA Scholarship: Easton Williams
Racine Administrators Association Scholarship: Jalah Burns, Madisen Johnson
Scarlet and Gray Grant: Joshua Mioduszewski
University of Wisconsin-Madison grants: Dayzi Brown, Madyson Chao
Walter Curtis Palmer Scholarship: Dayzi Brown, Madisen Johnson
Wisconsin Grant: Madyson Chao
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.