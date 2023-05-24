The Haylofters

BURLINGTON — The Haylofters is celebrating its 91st season with three summer shows in 2023 at the Malt House Theater, 109 N. Main St.

“Almost Maine,” through May 28, a romantic comedy that explores love and loss in nine short stories that take place in the fictional town of Almost, Maine. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $20.

“Big Fish Musical,” July 13-23, a heartfelt, powerful and truly magical musical about fathers, sons and the stories we use to define our identities. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $20.

“Beowulf and the Bard,” 7 p.m. Aug. 10-13. This young Haylofters production revolves around King Dane who is the bravest and fights monsters and his Bard who likes to exaggerate his adventures. Tickets cost $10.

For tickets, go to thehaylofters.com.