BURLINGTON — The Haylofters is celebrating its 90th season by producing two summer musicals in 2022 at the Malt House Theater, 109 N. Main St.

"The Gentlemen’s Guide to Love & Murder" will be staged June 30-July 10.

Set in London in 1907, this musical comedy centers on Monty Navarro, a penniless clerk who is informed after the death of his mother that he is ninth in line to inherit the earldom of Highhurst, controlled by the wealthy D’Ysquith family. Suddenly, the eight D’Ysquiths ahead of young Monty begin dying in natural -- and unnatural ways.

"Grease" will be staged July 21-Aug. 1.

Named after the 1950s working-class subculture known as greasers, this beloved musical follows Danny and the T-Birds in 1959 as they attend Rydell High School alongside Rizzo and the Pink Ladies. They navigate the complexities of peer pressure, politics, core values and love. Danny deals with the tension of his reputation and the new love in his life, Sandy, who changes everything he thought he knew.

Tickets for both shows cost $18. Go to thehaylofters.com.

