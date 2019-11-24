Tell us about your New Year's Eve event

You have free articles remaining.
The Journal Times is planning to run a list of New Year's Eve events in the Dec. 26 issue of Out & About. To have your information published, please send the following information: Name of event, date, time, location, ticket price, brief description, and contact person and telephone number.
Send information by Dec. 20 to Loreen Mohr via email at Loreen.Mohr@Lee.net; by mail to Loreen Mohr, The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; or fax information to Loreen at 262-631-1780. Information can also be added to the Journal Times Online Calendar of Events. Go to www.journaltimes.com/calendar.