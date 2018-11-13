2018 Racine Lutheran results
Date;Opponent;Score
Aug. 18;Milw. Ronald Reagan;W 42-12
Aug. 24;at Park;W 24-0
Aug. 30;Shoreland Lutheran;W 56-14
Sept. 7;at Martin Luther;L 40-8
Sept. 15;St. Joseph;W 2-0 (forfeit)
Sept. 20;at St. Catherine's;L 40-28
Sept. 29;Thomas More;W 65-8
Oct. 5;at Dominican;W 48-13
Oct. 11;Catholic Central;W 49-21
Oct. 19;Pecatonica/Argyle;W 20-19
Oct. 26;Mineral Point;W 49-14
Nov. 2;Cambridge;W 41-21
Nov. 9;Lancaster;W 55-28
2018 St. Catherine's results
Date;Opponent;Score
Aug. 16;Cudahy;W 42-0
Aug. 24;at Union Grove;W 39-7
Aug. 30;at Catholic Central;W 61-7
Sept. 6;Thomas More;W 70-0
Sept. 14;at Dominican;W 44-7
Sept. 20;Racine Lutheran;W 40-28
Sept. 28;at Shoreland Lutheran;W 62-21
Oct. 5;at Martin Luther;W 27-21
Oct. 12;at St. Joseph;W 41-7
*Oct. 19;Milw. Obama/SCTE;W 56-6
*Oct. 26;Sheboygan Falls;W 32-14
*Nov. 2;Martin Luther;W 48-35
*Nov. 9;Lakeside Lutheran;W 30-28
*WIAA playoff game
