2018 Racine Lutheran results

Date;Opponent;Score

Aug. 18;Milw. Ronald Reagan;W 42-12

Aug. 24;at Park;W 24-0

Aug. 30;Shoreland Lutheran;W 56-14

Sept. 7;at Martin Luther;L 40-8

Sept. 15;St. Joseph;W 2-0 (forfeit)

Sept. 20;at St. Catherine's;L 40-28

Sept. 29;Thomas More;W 65-8

Oct. 5;at Dominican;W 48-13

Oct. 11;Catholic Central;W 49-21

Oct. 19;Pecatonica/Argyle;W 20-19

Oct. 26;Mineral Point;W 49-14

Nov. 2;Cambridge;W 41-21

Nov. 9;Lancaster;W 55-28 

2018 St. Catherine's results

Date;Opponent;Score

Aug. 16;Cudahy;W 42-0

Aug. 24;at Union Grove;W 39-7

Aug. 30;at Catholic Central;W 61-7

Sept. 6;Thomas More;W 70-0

Sept. 14;at Dominican;W 44-7

Sept. 20;Racine Lutheran;W 40-28

Sept. 28;at Shoreland Lutheran;W 62-21

Oct. 5;at Martin Luther;W 27-21

Oct. 12;at St. Joseph;W 41-7

*Oct. 19;Milw. Obama/SCTE;W 56-6

*Oct. 26;Sheboygan Falls;W 32-14

*Nov. 2;Martin Luther;W 48-35

*Nov. 9;Lakeside Lutheran;W 30-28 

*WIAA playoff game 

  

