Take a trip

ST. LUCY CATHOLIC CHURCH
All shows cost $95 and include bus, lunch or dinner, show. No membership is necessary. Call 262-598-0369.
Jan. 9 — “Beauty and the Beast” at Drury Lane Theater in Oak Brook, Ill.
Feb. 13 — “Mama Mia!” at Drury Lane Theater in Oak Brook, Ill.
March 10 — “My Fair Lady” at Fireside Theater in Fort Atkinson.
April 14 — “The King and I” at Marcus Theater in Milwaukee.
May 5 — “Menopause the Musical” at Fireside Theater in Fort Atkinson.
May 29 — “Footloose” at Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire, Ill.
June 23 — “That’s What I Call Rock and Roll” at Fireside Theater in Fort Atkinson.
Aug. 11 — “Anne” at Fireside Theater in Fort Atkinson.
Oct. 2 — “Something Rotten” at Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire, Ill.
Nov. 24 — “A Christmas Story the Musical” at Fireside Theater in Fort Atkinson.
Dec. 11, 2019 — “Oliver” at Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire, Ill.
HAPPY TRAVELERS TOUR GROUP
Day trips include shows, lunch and gratuities. Call Peggy Clark at 262-632-1939 or 262-989-1939.
Feb. 17 — Fasching Fest with the Dorf Kapella Band in Johnsonville. $79.
March 3 — Daniel O’Donnel show at Starlite Theater in Wisconsin Dells with lunch. $159.
May 20-24 — Ark Encounter & Creation Museum in Williamstown, Ky. $619.
June 9-15 — Vermont. $849.
BURLINGTON SENIOR CENTER
Day trips include meals and gratuities. Burlington and Racine-area pick ups. Unless otherwise listed, call Kris Jekel at 262-895-9001, email krisjekel@hotmail.com or go to www.wanderlusttoursllc.com.
Feb. 22 — “Rise Up O’ Men” at Schauer Center in Hartford and fish fry at Mineshaft Restaurant. $109.
March 6 — “The Producers” musical at the Paramount Theatre in Aurora, Ill., with lunch. $119.
April 3 — “Mamma Mia” musical at the Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace, Ill., with luncheon. $119.
May 15 — “West Side Story” at the Lyric Opera House in Chicago and stop at Water Tower Place for shopping. $149.
June 7 — Daniel O’Donnell at the Performing Arts Center in Appleton and country buffet lunch at The Machine Shed Restaurant. $155.
June 11-12 — Amish experience in northern Indiana including the Shipshewana flea market with lunch vouchers, overnight at the Essenhaus Inn, dinner buffet, “A Bench in the Sun” show, Quilt Gardens and Amish tour and haystack lunch in an Amish home. $279.
Aug. 14 — The Best of Chicago including an architectural river cruise, Gino’s East of Chicago lunch, 360 Tilt thrill ride, shopping time at Eataly. $139.
Sept. 28-Oct. 1 — Michigan Fall Harvest Time tour including Gerald Ford Museum, dinner/show, sightseeing cruise, dune buggy ride. $1,079.
Nov. 11-16 — Nashville show trip with two shows and guided tours. $785.
Dec. 1, 2019 — “Mary Poppins” with champagne brunch at the Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace, Ill. $155.
BELLECITY TRAVELERS
May 16-22 — Washington, D.C. $674. Trip includes meals and lodging. Racine-area pickup. To make a reservation, go to bellecitytravelers.wixsite.com/tours, call 262-977-6891 or email bellecitytravelers@gmail.com.
GREATER GRACE TEMPLE FRIENDS AND FAMILY TRAVELERS GROUP
July 14-20 — Mount Rushmore, the Badlands and Black Hills of South Dakota. $735 (double occupancy). Trip includes hotel, meals, tours and gratuities. Call 262-994-4202 or go to www.grouptrips.com/friendsandfamilytravelers.
