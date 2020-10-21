 Skip to main content
Take a Trip
BURLINGTON SENIOR CENTER

Day trips include meals and gratuities. Burlington and Racine-area pick ups. Unless otherwise listed, call Kris Jekel at 262-895-9001, email krisjekel@hotmail.com or go to wanderlusttoursllc.net.

  • Feb. 14 — Fasching Fest (German Mardi Gras dinner and show). $115.
  • May 1 — Glenn Miller Orchestra at the Schauer Center in Hartford, lunch at Fox & Hounds Restaurant and stop at Holy Hill. $129.
  • May 17-19 — French Lick and West Baden in Indiana for sightseeing, railway ride and Red Skelton Museum. $879.
  • July 14 — "Steel Magnolias" at Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace, Ill. $125.
  • Aug. 16-21 — Pigeon Forge and Smoky Mountains show trip with the Titanic. $665.
  • Nov. 7-13, 2021 — Charleston including harbor cruise and horse and buggy tour. $899.
  • Dec. 5, 2021 — "Holiday Inn" at Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace, Ill., with champagne brunch. $155.

Trips offered in this listing cost less than $1,100 and are offered on behalf of nonprofit organizations.

