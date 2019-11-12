Take a Trip
TAKE A TRIP

Take a Trip

Take a trip

BURLINGTON SENIOR CENTER

Day trips include meals and gratuities. Burlington and Racine-area pick ups. Unless otherwise listed, call Kris Jekel at 262-895-9001, email krisjekel@hotmail.com or go to www.wanderlusttoursllc.com.

  • Dec. 1 — “Mary Poppins” with champagne brunch at the Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace, Ill. $155.
  • Feb. 27 — Golden Dragons Acrobats at the Schauer Center in Hartford including lunch at Ponderosa. $89.
  • March 26 — “An American in Paris” with plated luncheon at the Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace, Ill. $125.May 1 — “Highwaymen Tribute Show" with luncheon at the Palace Theatre in the Wisconsin Dells. $119.
  • June 9-12 — Ohio Amish Country Adventure. $659.
  • July 29 — “Steel Magnolias” with plated luncheon at the Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace, Ill. $125.
  • Aug. 26 — Discover Beloit with lunch at Domenico’s Italian Restorante and DC Estate Winery with tasting and comedy improv show. $99.
  • Nov. 9-14, 2020 — Pigeon Forge and Smoky Mountaints show trip with admission to the Titanic. $665.
  • Dec. 6, 2020 — "Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn” with champagne brunch at the Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace, Ill. $155.

ST. LUCY CATHOLIC CHURCH

All shows cost $95 and include bus, lunch or dinner, show. No membership is necessary. Call 262-598-0369.

  • Nov. 24 — "A Christmas Story the Musical" at Fireside Theater in Fort Atkinson.
  • Dec. 11 — "Oliver" at Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire, Ill.

WATERFORD FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY

  • Nov. 20 — Bus trip to see "Oliver" at Marriott Theater in Lincolnshire, Ill. Includes lunch at Golden Coral. Pick up in Burlington and Union Grove. $89. Contact Jackie Kastengren at 262-514-2022.

HAPPY TRAVELERS TOUR GROUP

Day trips include shows, lunch and gratuities. Call Peggy Clark at 262-632-1939 or 262-989-1939.

  • Nov. 30 — Country Christmas Dinner & Show in Johnsonville, stop at cheese mart and wreath factory. $89.
  • Dec. 2-7 — Branson, Mo. $679 (seven shows).
  • Feb. 16 — Fasching Dinner & Show with the Dorf Kapella Band in Johnsonville. $89.

Trips offered in this listing cost less than $1,100 and are offered on behalf of nonprofit organizations.

