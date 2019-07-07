Take a trip

{{featured_button_text}}
BURLINGTON SENIOR CENTER

Day trips include meals and gratuities. Burlington and Racine-area pick ups. Unless otherwise listed, call Kris Jekel at 262-895-9001, email krisjekel@hotmail.com or go to www.wanderlusttoursllc.com.

  • July 17 — "The Marvelous Wonderettes" and lunch at Memories Ballroom in Port Washington. $95. Call 262-716-0329.
  • Aug. 14 — The Best of Chicago including an architectural river cruise, Gino’s East of Chicago lunch, 360 Tilt thrill ride, shopping time at Eataly. $139.
  • Sept. 28-Oct. 1 — Michigan Fall Harvest Time tour including Gerald Ford Museum, dinner/show, sightseeing cruise, dune buggy ride. $1,079.
  • Oct. 6-8 — Noah's Ark Encounter and Creation Museum in Kentucky and two nights at Belterra Casino Resort. $699.
  • Nov. 11-16 — Nashville show trip with two shows and guided tours. $785.
  • Dec. 1 — “Mary Poppins” with champagne brunch at the Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace, Ill. $155.

ST. LUCY CATHOLIC CHURCH

All shows cost $95 and include bus, lunch or dinner, show. No membership is necessary. Call 262-598-0369.

  • Aug. 11 — "Anne" at Fireside Theater in Fort Atkinson.
  • Oct. 2 — "Something Rotten" at Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire, Ill.
  • Nov. 24 — "A Christmas Story the Musical" at Fireside Theater in Fort Atkinson.
  • Dec. 11 — "Oliver" at Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire, Ill.

RACINE GARDEN CLUB

Aug. 12 — Manitowoc to tour West of the Lake Gardens, drive along Mariners Trail, lunch at Lighthouse Inn and stop at Bookworm Gardens. Meet at 7:30 a.m. at Christ Church United Methodist, 5109 Washington Ave. $65. Call Mary Ellen Chovan at 262-639-7100 or email mpchov@gmail.com.

HAPPY TRAVELERS TOUR GROUP

Day trips include shows, lunch and gratuities. Call Peggy Clark at 262-632-1939 or 262-989-1939.

  • Sept 15-21 — Vermont. $879.
  • Dec. 2-7 — Branson, Mo. $679 (seven shows).

Trips offered in this listing cost less than $1,100 and are offered on behalf of nonprofit organizations.

