Take a trip

BURLINGTON SENIOR CENTER
Day trips include meals and gratuities. Burlington and Racine-area pick ups. Call Kris Jekel at 262-895-9001, email krisjekel@outlook.com or go to wanderlusttoursllc.net.
- Dec. 9-12 — Christmas in St. Louis: Hardy's Reindeer Ranch, Way of Lights Christmas display, St. Louis Arch and Anheuser Busch Brewery. $1,069.
- March 9 — "Evita" at Drury Lane Theatre in in Oakbrook Terrace, Ill., with plated lunch. $125.
- June 7-10 — Ohio Amish Country Adventure. $719.
- Aug. 9-12 — Mackinac Island and Thunder Bay Resort. $999.
- Oct. 16-21 — Biltmore Estate & Ashville, N.C. $699.
NANA'S TRAVELS
Call Linda Stephens at 262-989-6023.
- April 18-22 — The Ark Encounter and the Creation Museum in Cincinnati, Ohio. $569.
- June 16-22 — Washington, D.C. $735.
FRIENDS OF THE WATERFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY
- April 27 — "Sound of Music" at Marriott Theater in Lincolnshire, Ill. $109 (includes lunch). Call Bon Voyage World Travel Experts at 262-514-2022.
FRIENDS AND FAMILY TRAVELERS GROUP
- June 16-22 — New York and the Statue of Liberty trip. $779 (double occupancy). Trip includes meals, tours and gratuities. Call Yvette Stewart, 262-994-4202.
Trips offered in this listing cost less than $1,100 and are offered on behalf of nonprofit organizations.