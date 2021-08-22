Take a trip

ST. LUCY CATHOLIC CHURCH

All shows cost $99 and include bus, lunch or dinner, show. No membership is necessary. Advance payment of $50 is required. Call 262-598-0369.

Oct. 3 — “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” at Fireside Theatre in Fort Atkinson.

Nov. 21 — “Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn” at Fireside Theatre in Fort Atkinson.

NANA’S TRAVELS

Oct. 23-29 — Bus trip to New York, Atlantic City and Philadelphia. Includes accommodations, meals and entertainment. $650. Call Linda Stephens at 262-989-6023.

BURLINGTON SENIOR CENTER

Day trips include meals and gratuities. Burlington and Racine-area pick ups. Unless otherwise listed, call Kris Jekel at 262-895-9001, email krisjekel@hotmail.com or go to krisjekel@outlook.com.

Sept. 17 — The Highwaymen live tribute at Palace Theatre in Wisconsin Dells, lunch. $119.

Nov. 8-13 — Pigeon Forge and Smoky Mountains show trip with the Titanic. $665.