Take a trip

ST. LUCY CATHOLIC CHURCH
All shows cost $95 and include bus, lunch or dinner, show. No membership is necessary. Call 262-598-0369.
Sept. 9 — “Grease” at Fireside Theater in Fort Atkinson.
Oct. 24 — “Little Shop of Horrors” at Drury Lane Theater in Oakbrook Terrace, Ill.
Nov. 18 — “Elf the Musical” at Fireside Theater in Fort Atkinson.
Dec. 12 — “Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn” at Marriott Theater in Lincolnshire, Ill.
BURLINGTON SENIOR CENTER
Day trips include meals. Burlington and Racine-area pick ups. Unless otherwise listed, call Kris Jekel at 262-895-9001, email krisjekel@hotmail.com or go to www.wanderlusttoursllc.com.
Sept. 6 — “Maggie Mae’s Barn Dance” dinner show in Oxford. $99.
Oct. 3 — Octoberfest in Milwaukee and lunch at Mader’s German Restaurant. $92. Call 262-716-0329.
Nov. 11-17 — Lancaster, Pa., show trip and the Dutch country. $785.
Dec. 2 — “Beauty and the Beast” with champagne brunch at the Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace, Ill. $155.
Dec. 15 — “Nunsense” and lunch at Memories Ballroom in Port Washington. $90. Call 262-716-0329.
BELLECITY TRAVELERS
May 16-22 — Washington, D.C. $674. Trip includes meals and lodging. Racine-area pickup. To make a reservation, go to bellecitytravelers.wixsite.com/tours, call 262-977-6891 or email bellecitytravelers@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.