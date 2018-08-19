Take a trip

Subscribe for 17¢ / day
ST. LUCY CATHOLIC CHURCH

All shows cost $95 and include bus, lunch or dinner, show. No membership is necessary. Call 262-598-0369.

Sept. 9 — “Grease” at Fireside Theater in Fort Atkinson.

Oct. 24 — “Little Shop of Horrors” at Drury Lane Theater in Oakbrook Terrace, Ill.

Nov. 18 — “Elf the Musical” at Fireside Theater in Fort Atkinson.

Dec. 12 — “Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn” at Marriott Theater in Lincolnshire, Ill.

BURLINGTON SENIOR CENTER

Day trips include meals. Burlington and Racine-area pick ups. Unless otherwise listed, call Kris Jekel at 262-895-9001, email krisjekel@hotmail.com or go to www.wanderlusttoursllc.com.

Sept. 6 — “Maggie Mae’s Barn Dance” dinner show in Oxford. $99.

Oct. 3 — Octoberfest in Milwaukee and lunch at Mader’s German Restaurant. $92. Call 262-716-0329.

Nov. 11-17 — Lancaster, Pa., show trip and the Dutch country. $785.

Dec. 2 — “Beauty and the Beast” with champagne brunch at the Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace, Ill. $155.

Dec. 15 — “Nunsense” and lunch at Memories Ballroom in Port Washington. $90. Call 262-716-0329.

BELLECITY TRAVELERS

May 16-22 — Washington, D.C. $674. Trip includes meals and lodging. Racine-area pickup. To make a reservation, go to bellecitytravelers.wixsite.com/tours, call 262-977-6891 or email bellecitytravelers@gmail.com.

Trips offered in this listing cost less than $1,000 and are offered on behalf of nonprofit organizations.

