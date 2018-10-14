Take a trip

Try 1 month for 99¢
ST. LUCY CATHOLIC CHURCH

All shows cost $95 and include bus, lunch or dinner, show. No membership is necessary. Call 262-598-0369.

  • Oct. 24 — “Little Shop of Horrors” at Drury Lane Theater in Oakbrook Terrace, Ill.
  • Nov. 18 — “Elf the Musical” at Fireside Theater in Fort Atkinson.
  • Dec. 12 — “Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn” at Marriott Theater in Lincolnshire, Ill.

HAPPY TRAVELERS TOUR GROUP

Day trips include shows, lunch and gratuities. Call Peggy Clark at 262-632-1939 or 262-989-1939.

  • Nov. 24 — "Country Christmas" dinner show in Johnsonville and stop at the cheese market and wreath factory in Sheboygan. $69.
  • March 3 — Daniel O'Donnel show in Wisconsin Dells. $169.
  • May 20-24 — The Ark Encounter & Creation Museum in Williamstown, Ky. $619.

BURLINGTON SENIOR CENTER

Day trips include meals. Burlington and Racine-area pick ups. Unless otherwise listed, call Kris Jekel at 262-895-9001, email krisjekel@hotmail.com or go to www.wanderlusttoursllc.com.

  • Nov. 11-17 — Lancaster, Pa., show trip and the Dutch country. $785.
  • Dec. 2 — “Beauty and the Beast” with champagne brunch at the Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace, Ill. $155.
  • Dec. 16 — "Nunsense" and lunch at Memories Ballroom in Port Washington. $90. Call 262-716-0329.
  • Feb. 9 — "Fasching Fest" 30th annual dinner show with the Dorf Kapelle Band at Laack's Hall in Sheboygan Falls. $87. Call 262-716-0329.
  • Feb. 22 — "Rise Up O' Men" at Schauer Center in Hartford and fish fry at Mineshaft Restaurant. $109.
  • June 7 — Daniel O'Donnell at the Performing Arts Center in Appleton and country buffet lunch at The Machine Shed Restaurant. $155.

BELLECITY TRAVELERS

GREATER GRACE TEMPLE FRIENDS AND FAMILY TRAVELERS GROUP

  • July 14-20 — Mount Rushmore, the Badlands and Black Hills of South Dakota. $735 (double occupancy). Trip includes hotel, meals, tours and gratuities. Call 262-994-4202 or go to www.grouptrips.com/friendsandfamilytravelers.

Trips offered in this listing cost less than $1,100 and are offered on behalf of nonprofit organizations.

