Take a Trip
BURLINGTON SENIOR CENTER

Day trips include meals and gratuities. Burlington and Racine-area pick ups. Unless otherwise listed, call Kris Jekel at 262-895-9001, email krisjekel@hotmail.com or go to wanderlusttoursllc.net.

  • May 1 — Glenn Miller Orchestra at the Schauer Center in Hartford, lunch at Fox & Hounds Restaurant and stop at Holy Hill. $129..
  • July 14 — "Steel Magnolias" at Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace, Ill. $125.
  • Aug. 16-21 — Pigeon Forge and Smoky Mountains show trip with the Titanic. $665.
  • Sept. 30-Oct. 3 — Octoberfest in New Ulm, Minn. $1,049.
  • Nov. 7-13 — Charleston including harbor cruise and horse and buggy tour. $899.
  • Dec. 5 — "Holiday Inn" at Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace, Ill., with champagne brunch. $155.
  • Dec. 9-12 — Christmas in St. Louis. $1,069.

Trips offered in this listing cost less than $1,100 and are offered on behalf of nonprofit organizations.

