Take a trip

NANA'S TRAVELS
- Oct. 23-29 — Bus trip to New York, Atlantic City and Philadelphia. Includes accommodations, meals and entertainment. $650. Call Linda Stephens at 262-989-6023.
BURLINGTON SENIOR CENTER
Day trips include meals and gratuities. Burlington and Racine-area pick ups. Unless otherwise listed, call Kris Jekel at 262-895-9001, email krisjekel@hotmail.com or go to wanderlusttoursllc.net.
- Sept. 17 — The Highwaymen live tribute at Palace Theatre in Wisconsin Dells, lunch. $119.
- Sept. 30-Oct. 3 — Octoberfest in New Ulm, Minn. $1,049.
- Nov. 8-13 — Pigeon Forge and Smoky Mountains show trip with the Titanic. $665.
- Dec. 5 — "Holiday Inn" at Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace, Ill., with champagne brunch. $155.
- Dec. 9-12 — Christmas in St. Louis: Hardy's Reindeer Ranch, Way of Lights Christmas display, St. Louis Arch and Anheuser Busch Brewery. $1,069.
