 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Take a Trip
0 Comments
TAKE A TRIP

Take a Trip

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Take a trip

NANA'S TRAVELS

  • Oct. 23-29 — Bus trip to New York, Atlantic City and Philadelphia. Includes accommodations, meals and entertainment. $650. Call Linda Stephens at 262-989-6023.

BURLINGTON SENIOR CENTER

Day trips include meals and gratuities. Burlington and Racine-area pick ups. Unless otherwise listed, call Kris Jekel at 262-895-9001, email krisjekel@hotmail.com or go to wanderlusttoursllc.net.

  • Sept. 17 — The Highwaymen live tribute at Palace Theatre in Wisconsin Dells, lunch. $119.
  • Sept. 30-Oct. 3 — Octoberfest in New Ulm, Minn. $1,049.
  • Nov. 8-13 — Pigeon Forge and Smoky Mountains show trip with the Titanic. $665.
  • Dec. 5 — "Holiday Inn" at Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace, Ill., with champagne brunch. $155.
  • Dec. 9-12 — Christmas in St. Louis: Hardy's Reindeer Ranch, Way of Lights Christmas display, St. Louis Arch and Anheuser Busch Brewery. $1,069.

Trips offered in this listing cost less than $1,100 and are offered on behalf of nonprofit organizations.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center
Listing

SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center

RACINE — The SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center at Pritchard Park is expected to reopen this year in accordance with public health guidelines…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News